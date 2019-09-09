Video Suggests Christine Blasey Ford’s Sexual Assault Testimony On Brett Kavanaugh Was Politically Motivated

Newsweek reports that a new video circulating though social media suggests that Christine Blasey Ford’s accusations of sexual abuse against now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh were politically motivated in support of protecting Roe v. Wade. Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court was controversial and preceded by accusations of sexual assault from multiple women, including Ford.

In the video, Ford’s attorney Debra Katz is seen speaking at the University of Baltimore’s Feminist Legal Theory Conference and suggests that Ford’s testimony about Kavanaugh’s sexual assault was at least partially intended to protect Roe v. Wade — the 1973 ruling that solidified abortion as a constitutional right.

“In the aftermath of these hearings, I believe that Christine’s testimony brought about more good than the harm misogynist Republicans caused by allowing Kavanaugh on the court,” she said.

“We were going to have a conservative [justice]… Elections have consequences, but he will always have an asterisk next to his name. When he takes a scalpel to Roe v. Wade, we will know who he is, we know his character, and we know what motivates him, and that is important; it is important that we know, and that is part of what motivated Christine.”

Per Vice, activists are still fighting against Kavanaugh and believe that — outside of his alleged sexual misconduct — investigations must examine his work as the White House staff secretary under George W. Bush from 2003 to 2006. These activists claim that Donald Trump’s White House withheld records about his work during this time and House Democrats attempted to access the records earlier last month.

Video shows Christine Blasey Ford's attorney say her Kavanaugh accusations aimed to defend Roe v. Wade https://t.co/QrYN2PImlC — Newsweek (@Newsweek) September 8, 2019

According to Kavanaugh, the accusations leveled against him were a politically motivated smear intended to prevent his confirmation to the Supreme Court.

But although the FBI investigation into the accusations was unable to verify Ford’s statements, Vox reports that many accused the Trump administration of neutering the investigation and ensuring that it wasn’t given proper time to verify her accusations. Per The New York Times, former White House lawyer Don McGahn reportedly made sure that questions relevant to the investigation went unexplored.

Ryan Lovelace, who wrote a book about the battle called Search and Destroy: Inside the Campaign against Brett Kavanaugh, suggests that Katz was motivated by her anger at the white men running the Republican-led Senate, which was responsible for Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Lovelace wrote that Katz’ goal was to paint Kavanaugh as a “predator” to prevent a potential future ruling from overturning Roe v. Wade. He claims that Ford and Katz’ motivation was to apply pressure via “organized forces” to block Kavanaugh’s nomination.