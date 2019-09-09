‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Wows In Calvin Klein Bra & Tight Jeans With Soaking-Wet Hair

Kailyn Lowry’s style is killing it right now. The Teen Mom 2 star may have appeared in a black bra and jeans with co-star Leah Messer last month, per The Inquisitr, but Kailyn’s most recent social media activity has seen her go solo. It’s also seen the 27-year-old inject some major brands into her wardrobe. Well, that, and a reminder that the CEO of Pothead haircare is the world’s best brand ambassador.

Earlier today, Kailyn took to her Instagram stories. The selfie showed Kailyn looking fresh-faced, relaxed, and ultimately very stylish. The mother of three was looking fit and sexy in a black sports bra with the Calvin Klein logo embellished across the bottom, with a tight pair of mid-rise jeans flattering her curves perfectly. Given that Kailyn had mentioned the brand of jeans being worn, it looked like she was out to let the world know where she gets her denims, Good American.

Fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will know that Good American is Khloe Kardashian’s popular denim and athleisurewear line. Pricey as these pants may be, it looks like they were worth it for Kailyn.

Kailyn appeared with soaking-wet hair in her selfie – presumably, she had just taken a shower, possibly having used the Pothead haircare products that regularly appear in promotional ways on her social media.

Baby daddy drama, kids, and co-star vacations may be Kailyn’s biggest headline-makers, but her entrepreneurial side is also a talking point. Kailyn’s blonde locks seem much-loved, with the beachy-waved finish often spoken about by her fans. Speaking to Inked Mag, Kailyn revealed how her brand got started.

“Well, I love my hair and I get a ton of compliments on it. So I wanted to get into the hair industry and I thought that CBD oil would be perfect to set me apart from other products. There are a lot of benefits to CBD oil and I figured that this was it. CBD oil is really good for your scalp and it makes your hair nice, shiny, and healthy.”

Given that reviews on Pothead‘s website mostly see products getting five stars, it looks like the brand’s customers are happy ones. Kailyn is, of course, not the only member of the MTV franchise to have a business. Teen Mom OG stars Maci Bookout and husband Taylor McKinney have a lifestyle brand called Things That Matter. Teen Mom 2‘s Chelsea Houska and husband Cole DeBoer have a collaboration with Itzy Ritzy. New Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee has just announced her fitness line.

Fans wishing to see more of Kailyn should tune into Teen Mom 2 or follow the star’s Instagram.