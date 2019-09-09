Donald Trump To Give Speech In Baltimore After Calling City ‘Rat And Rodent Infested Mess,’ Protests Feared

An outbreak of protests is anticipated when Donald Trump visits Baltimore on Thursday about six weeks after slamming the majority African-American city as 'disgusting.'

Just six weeks after he slammed the city as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess,” as The Inquisitr reported, Donald Trump is now scheduled to give a speech in the majority African-American Baltimore, Maryland, on Thursday. It’s a visit that could set off a wave of protests by local residents angry at Trump’s verbal attacks on Baltimore.

After Trump delivered his attacks, even calling the city in one Twitter post the “worst in the USA,” a Quinnipiac poll showed that more than half of all Americans and an overwhelming 80 percent of African-Americans believe that Trump is a racist, according to a CT Mirror report.

Trump’s verbal assault on Baltimore began as an attack on the 23-year congressional representative whose district includes about half of the city and most of the majority African-American districts there, Elijah Cummings. Trump complained that Cummings — who as chair of the House Oversight Committee is leading several investigations of Trump — was a “brutal bully,” according to a Fox News report.

But House Republicans had scheduled their every-other-year retreat for Baltimore, and on Sunday, Trump spokespersons confirmed that he would travel to Baltimore to deliver a speech to the GOP congressional reps, according to a Washington Post report.

Baltimore congressional rep Elijah Cummings. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Trump’s visit could “spark protests from residents and local leaders who are still simmering over Trump’s attacks on their city and don’t want him there,” according to Post congressional reporter Rachel Bade.

In another Twitter post, Trump blasted Cummings’ Baltimore district as “the worst run and most dangerous” in the country, and declared that “No human being would want to live there.” He also suggested that federal funds going to Baltimore were being “stolen,” and called for an investigation of what he labeled a “corrupt mess” is Cummings’ district.

The population of Baltimore is 62.8 percent African-American, according to World Population Review. White residents make up 30.29 percent of Baltimore’s population, with the remainder divided among several other ethnic groups.

A search of The Trump Twitter Archive shows that Trump has used the word “infested” in tweets seven times — in all cases referring to black or Hispanic people.

In what could be an indication of the reception Trump may face in his Thursday trip to Baltimore, The Baltimore Sun ripped Trump in a July 27 editorial, responding to Trump’s Twitter insults.

In the editorial headlined, “Better to have a few rats than to be one,” the Sun editorial board labeled Trump “the most dishonest man to ever occupy the Oval Office,” and added that Trump is “still not fooling most Americans into believing he’s even slightly competent in his current post.”