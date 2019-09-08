American Model Cindy Prado Sizzles In A Revealing Blue Dress On Instagram

American model Cindy Prado is no stranger to flaunting her enviable physique on Instagram every week. Whenever she posts a new picture, it always gains significant traction on the photo-sharing website which shows that fans love to see her updates.

Following her pic-sharing routine, the model recently took to her account and raised the heat by posting a gorgeous picture of herself, one where she was featured rocking a revealing blue dress.

The strapless mini dress was composed of a flattering ruched bodycon style, a wrap-around tie belt, and a daring cut out feature which allowed the model to flaunt her taut stomach as well as a glimpse of her underboob — a move that set pulses racing. In the caption, Cindy informed her fans that the dress was from the U.K.-based brand, Oh Polly.

The model teamed her dress with a pair of nude tie-up high heels which added to the glamour of the ensemble. Cindy wore her hair down, opted for a full face of makeup and accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a delicate pendant. The model posed for the picture while standing in a glass doorway. She, however, didn’t specify the location of the picture in her post.

Within less than 30 minutes of going live, the picture has accrued more than 3,300 likes and about 100 comments where fans drooled over the model’s hot figure and showered her with compliments.

Fellow models Georgia Gibbs and Naila also liked the picture to show appreciation and support.

“Look at those legs,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Stunning, absolutely stunning,” another one chimed in.

“Wow, what a photo, baby,” a third fan wrote.

Other fans, per usual, used words and phrases like “adorable,” “amazingly beautiful,” “gorgeous hottie,” and “you’re slaying,” to express their admiration for the beautiful model. The remaining fans used countless heart, kiss, and fire emoji instead of words to let the model know how much they adore her.

Prior to posting the gorgeous snap, Cindy treated her fans to a risque photo where she could be seen sitting on a bed, wearing white lace lingerie — one that allowed her to flaunt her perky breasts as well as her sexy legs and taut stomach.

In the caption, Cindy informed her fans that the sexy lingerie was from Adore Me, while according to the geotag, the snap was captured in Miami, Florida.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Cindy knows a thing or two about the fashion industry, as she started modeling at the age of 15-years-old. The model, who is of Cuban and Spanish descent, has worked for various renowned publications, including Maxim and FHM.