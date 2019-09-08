Reese Witherspoon Drops Jaws In Denim Minidress & Trucker Hat On Ice-Cream Run

Reese Witherspoon never did need much to wow the cameras. The Big Little Lies actress has been rocking the unofficial America’s Sweetheart status for decades – clearly, the moniker is still fitting for this 43-year-old. The blonde has been spotted enjoying an ice-cream outing with her family, although it didn’t look like the paparazzi were prepared to leave her alone.

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail today showed the actress heading out for frozen treats with husband Jim Toth and Reese’s two sons Deacon and Tennessee. Reese was looking absolutely stunning. The star opted for a cute and tiny denim dress with a wraparound finish, short sleeves, and a v-neckline that perfectly flattered her curves. Of course, being a minidress, the look was flaunting Reese’s toned legs. With a knotted bow and some frilly layer details, though, this dress wasn’t your average denim number. Nonetheless, the flourishes afforded a simple, carefree, and girly feel, with Reese continuing the color theme via a hat dubbed a “trucker” one by the newspaper.

Reese hadn’t gone too fussy on the accessories front. Alongside the hat, the star wore simple blue-and-white sneakers, with a cross-body bucket bag in wickers keeping things unfussy. A pair of shades shielded the actress’ eyes from the sun’s rays, but they weren’t sending out overly glam vibes.

It looks like Reese was in the mood to continue the little blue dress theme. Saturday afternoon saw the star update her Instagram in a simple blue dress. While fans will have spotted that her bucket bag was the same one donned during her ice-cream outing, the dress itself seemed to be a different one.

Reese may have wowed back in the day with movies such as Cruel Intentions, but this star’s good looks haven’t gone anywhere. Nor has her fit and enviable body. As People reports, Reese is somewhat of a regular at Burn 60 fitness studio, where other celebrity clients include actress Naomi Watts. The studio’s trainer Keith Anthony told the magazine about the various benefits of training there.

“It’s a smart way to get the most bang out of your buck if you have limited time, because you spend half of your time doing strength training work with resistance bands and dumbbells and barbells and body weight, and half of the time on the treadmill getting your cardio in,” he said.

“Everyone who comes in the door I know because they’ve been coming for such a long time. I know what their fitness goals are and their injuries and their bodies. It’s a group fitness workout, but I can really tailor it to each person,” he added.

It looks like Reese’s workouts are paying off.