Kendra Duggar Pens Love Note To Husband Joe On 2nd Wedding Anniversary, Flaunts Baby Bump In New Snap

Joe and Kendra Duggar celebrate their second wedding anniversary.

Joe and Kendra Duggar are celebrating their second wedding anniversary on September 8. They are also expecting baby No. 2 in November. A little girl will be joining their growing family in just a couple of months and they couldn’t be more thrilled. The expectant mom took to social media on Sunday to pen a sweet note to her husband that has wowed their fans.

Sharing her loving thoughts on their joint Instagram account, Kendra Duggar said that she is blessed that she has Joe as her husband. She called him a “spiritual encourager” and mentioned how he has stood by her throughout the highs and lows of her pregnancies. Kendra had some difficulties when she delivered their now 1-year-old son, Garrett, in 2018. She had a bit of trouble hyperventilating while in labor, as seen in the special birth episode last year. The Duggar daughter-in-law said how thankful she was that Joe was there to help her through.

The photo that Kendra shared on the social media platform with her anniversary note showed the Counting On couple kissing as they are standing in a field. The soon-to-be mom-of-two is cradling her growing baby bump as she also holds onto her husband. Kendra is wearing a mint green dress featuring an embroidered bodice and a gold belt right above her huge belly. Her long hair is softly curled with a cute braid styled on one side. The second photo is a throwback wedding snap of the lovebirds on their special day two years ago.

Joe and Kendra announced that they were expecting their second child in April when their son was just 10-months-old. Their Instagram account is fairly new, having been set up in February. They have since featured a few photos of their family, but not quite enough for their faithful followers. They started out slow in sharing pictures, but they have picked up the pace with some baby bump snaps in the past few weeks.

There will be more than enough girl power in the Duggar family soon. Not only are Joe and Kendra expecting a girl, Josh and Anna, Josiah and Lauren, and John and Abbie are expecting daughters as well. There will be loads of pink, frills, and even glitter in the Duggar households this fall and winter.

Keep updated on what Joe and Kendra Duggar are up to on their Instagram. Also, look for them and the rest of their family on the new season of Counting On, coming up this fall.