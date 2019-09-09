Hannah Palmer Wants To ‘Know The Taste Of Your Lips’ In New Bikini Video

Buxom blond model Hannah Palmer has a new bikini video out and she claims to want to know the taste of her followers’ lips. In the short clip, Hannah wears a cute cap-sleeved white bikini that shows off her voluptuous curves. According to the caption, the post is a promotion for Bang Energy drinks, but it looks like most people didn’t notice that since most of the comments focused on her physical beauty.

“How are you so perfect!?” wrote fellow Instagram model Sofia Bevarly.

“I’m coming back as you in my next life,” another model, Emma Glover, agreed.

Her non-model fans chimed in as well.

“Mother of God, I want to have your babies,” wrote one infatuated fan.

“My lips are watering watching you gorgeous,” another wrote.

Hannah Palmer is likely used to this type of attention since she regularly posts pictures of herself in tiny bikinis that flaunt her enviable figure. She actually posted a photo of herself rocking the bikini in this video about a week ago. In that post, she revealed that it was from Beach Bunny Swimwear.

The design of the top is called the Margeaux Crop Top and is currently on sale for $65 on the brand’s website. According to the product description, it’s made from a white waffle fabric and features ties to the front.

The photo of her wearing the design has lots of amorous comments, but one person asked a very personal question about Hannah’s sex life. The commenter asked the 21-year-old if she’s a virgin. She answered yes to that question, which seems to have elicited lots of surprise from the other commenters.

“I don’t want to call you a liar but it’s hard to believe,” one person wrote. “If it’s true [sic] than congratulations on your choice.”

Loading...

Hannah did not reply to any of the follow-up comments and questions. But in another comment thread, someone asked if she had ever posed for Playboy Magazine and she said that she had not done so.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Hannah Palmer has posed in Maxim magazine. In an interview with the publication, she revealed there’s more to her life than taking gorgeous photos for Instagram. She’s also an aesthetician. She also has big dreams of starting her own business in that field.

Given that she has over 800,000 followers on Instagram, it’s clear that she knows how to use the platform to market herself. So translating that into a successful beauty empire should be a breeze.