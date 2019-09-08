Paris Hilton Sizzles In A Sparkly Yellow Dress As She Attends The ‘Bazaar’ Icons Party In New York

American TV personality and singer Paris Hilton was recently in attendance at the Harper’s BAZAAR “ICONS By Carine Roitfeld” party that took place at The Plaza Hotel in New York. The star-studded event was held to kick off the New York Fashion Week.

As usual, Paris looked nothing short of stunning at the event as she opted for a sparkly yellow outfit that not only perfectly hugged her enviable figure but also looked extremely glamorous. She let her blonde tresses down, opted for diamond stud earrings and wore a full face of makeup to go with the outfit.

Since Paris loves to update her fans with her day-to-day activities on social media, she posted three videos on her Instagram page from the event. In the first video, Paris could be seen posing with Nicky Hilton Rothschild, while in the second video, Paris could be seen posing next to Nicky and supermodel Heidi Klum.

In the third and the final video, Paris treated her fans to a detailed look at her outfit as she stood in a hotel lobby and posed for the camera.

As of this writing, and within less than a day of posting, the video has amassed more than one million views and close to 3,000 comments.

A lot of other celebrities also liked and commented on the video, including Kim Kardashian, Yanet Garcia, Natalia Vodianova, Saudi Arabian Instagram sensation Model Roz, and Brittany Furlan Lee, among others.

“You’re unreal,” one of her fans commented on the video.

“You are the epitome of glamorous, I love you,” another fan wrote.

While a third fan, who seems to be quite obsessed with Paris, wrote the following message to express his admiration.

“You are perfection. I’m proud and happy that the world still has you. The universe deserve such inspirational people like you.”

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Other fans, per usual, showered Paris with numerous complimentary words and phrases, including “simply stunning,” “you’re a goddess,” “gorgeous in the truest sense of the word,” and “what a babe.”

The clip with Heidi Klum and Nicky Hilton garnered an additional 800,000 likes while the one where Paris posed next to Nicky amassed more than 600,000 likes and over 400 comments.

According to an article by Harper’s BAZAAR, the party was hosted to celebrate the icons of 2019, including formidable actors, models, and musicians — those who aren’t afraid to break the rules.

Other stars who were in attendance included American singer Alicia Keys, Emily Ratajkowski, Adriana Lima, Ashley Graham, Romee Strijd, Georgia Fowler, Elsa Hosk, Stella Maxwell, and Barbara Palvin, among many others.