Watch Pittsburgh Steelers Vs. New England Patriots Stream Live: Super Bowl Champs Open Sunday Night NFL Slate

The Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots open their campaign for a fourth straight appearance in the NFL's biggest game when they face the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

The New England Patriots struggled with their 11-5 regular-season record last season, their lowest win total since 2009, per Pro Football Reference. But when the postseason was finally over, the Patriots were Super Bowl champions for the third time in five years. On Sunday night, they open their chase for back-to-back Super Bowl victories and a fourth straight appearance in the National Football league’s biggest game by facing their longtime rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers — whose 17-10 win on December 16 makes them the last team to actually defeat the Patriots in a regular season or postseason game.

The Steelers go for back-to-back wins over the Patriots, something they have not accomplished since Bill Belichick took over as Patriots coach in 2000, per PFR, in the first Sunday Night Football game of the 2019 season, a game that will stream live from Foxborough, Massachusetts.

To find out how to watch a free live video stream of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots first Sunday Night Football game of the 2019 NFL season, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. EDT at the 67,000-seat Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sunday, September 8. That start time will be 7:20 p.m. CDT, 5:20 p.m. PDT.

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, the Steelers-Patriots NFL Sunday Night opener kicks off at 1:20 a.m. British Summer Time on Monday, September 9. Down under in Australia, the game gets underway at 10:20 a.m. on Monday, Eastern Australia Standard Time, or 8:20 a.m. Western. In Japan, kickoff will come at 9:20 a.m. Japan Standard Time on Friday morning.

In fact, the Steelers have not managed two consecutive wins over the Patriots since beating them five straight times from 1989 to 1995. The Patriots have won three straight home games against the Steelers, including most recently, the 2016/2017 AFC Championship game.

The Patriots captured NFL headlines off the field this week, with their sudden signing of controversial wide receiver Antonio Brown — a former Steeler who was released by the Oakland Raiders on Saturday and signed by the Patriots to a one-year contract worth up to $15 million just hours later, according to SI.com.

But Brown is ineligible to face the team where he spent nine seasons after being drafted in the sixth round in 2010, on Sunday night. The four-time Pro Bowl selection is set to debut for New England when they travel to Miami to face the Dolphins on Sunday, September 15.

Former Steelers receiver Antonio Brown will not be eligible to play against his old team on Sunday night. Justin K. Aller / Getty Images

To watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots NFL 2019 Sunday Night game stream live online from New England, access the streaming video provided by NBC Sports Live Extra or download the NBC Sports Live Extra app. The NBC service also streams live on set-top streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV, allowing fans to watch the Pittsburgh-New England showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a way to watch the NFL Sunday Night opener live online for free without a cable login. Fans may register for a free trial of an online streaming TV package, such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to log in to live video of Sunday’s Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots Week 1 clash streaming live for free.

For viewers abroad, NFL Game Pass also offers a free trial period to watch a live online stream of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots NFL rivalry clash. The service provides livestream video of all NFL games for fans outside of the United States, as well as on-demand replays of NFL games throughout the 2019 season. For a list of countries around the world that receive the service, see the NFL Game Pass Support site.