Jed Wyatt Says He Wishes Ex-Fianceé Hannah Brown ‘All The Best’ On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

The fallen 'Bachelorette' winner predicts his ex will 'do well' on the ABC dancing show.

Hannah Brown has the support of her former fiancé, Jed Wyatt, as she heads to Dancing With the Stars.

The Bachelorette star ended her engagement to country singer Jed Wyatt amid revelations that he never broke things off with his hometown girlfriend before heading to the ABC dating show. In a new interview, Wyatt told People he wishes Hannah nothing but the best as she trades her roses for rumbas.

“I know she’s so motivated and so quick to learn how to do anything,” Wyatt told People. “I have no doubt that she’ll do well there. I do wish her the best.”

Wyatt made headlines after his proposal to Brown when his ex, Haley Stevens, went public with their pre-Bachelorette relationship. Stevens alleged that Wyatt said he was only going on the ABC reality show to further his music career. Hannah later confronted him on camera

The fallen Bachelorette winner told People his life has completely changed since he ended his run on the rose-filled reality show.

“All in all, life’s changed: perspective and lessons were learned. I’m pushing forward to be better in every aspect that I can be,” Wyatt said. “I just want to pursue my life as Jed, kind of a new path. Hopefully, not carry the baggage of The Bachelorette.”

Wyatt is not the only former member of Bachelor Nation who is giving Hannah Brown support as she moves on to Dancing With the Stars. “Grocery Store” Joe Amabile, the Bachelor in Paradise fan favorite who competed last year on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, has already predicted that Hannah will win the next mirrorball trophy,

“I’m going to say right now, I think she’s going to win. I really do. You heard it here first!” Amabile told People TV.

In addition, Hannah’s runner-up, Tyler Cameron, told Us Weekly he has high hopes for Hannah and her reign on the celebrity dancing show.

“She’s super sweet and I hope nothing but the best for her. She’s going to crush Dancing With the Stars. She better go win that mirrorball,” Cameron said.

Even Bachelorette host Chris Harrison thinks Hannah has what it takes to win the dancing competition. Harrison told Entertainment Tonight that he thinks Hannah will be “great” on the show.

Hannah Brown will have her work cut out for her on Dancing With the Stars. The Alabama beauty queen will compete against celebs Lauren Alaina, Christie Brinkley, Ally Brooke, Karamo Brown, Kate Flannery, Ray Lewis, Kel Mitchell, Lamar Odom, Sean Spicer, James Van Der Beek, and Mary Wilson.

Brown’s partner has not been announced yet, as the pro-celeb pairings are being kept top secret until the DWTS Season 28 premiere. All that is known is that she will be paired with one of these male dancers: Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Keo Motsepe, or Gleb Savchenko.

Dancing With the Stars Season 28 premieres Monday, September 16, at 8 p.m. on ABC.