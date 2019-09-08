‘Maxim’ Model Carmella Rose Exposes Skin In New Bikini Snapshot

American model Carmella Rose — famous for being featured in Maxim magazine — recently took to her Instagram account and treated her 2.2 million fans to a new snap, one which sent a wave of excitement through her fans.

In the picture, the 23-year-old model could be seen rocking a brown silk bikini, one that allowed her to expose an ample amount of cleavage. Since it was an up-close shot, her full bikini could not be seen in the picture.

The model opted for minimal makeup, consisting of some subtle shades that perfectly aligned with the daytime photo shoot. To ramp up the glamour, she accessorized with matching drop earrings and a dainty pendant, while she also opted for a matching headband by Louis Vuitton. In the caption, Carmella gave photo credits to her photographer, Emma Isabella Holley.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, some of her fellow models also liked the picture to show support. These included Rachel Cook, Rachel Vallori, Gabby Epstein, Alex Hanson, and Paola Zurita, among others.

“You’re a real life angel,” Epstein commented on the picture.

“You’re such a beauty inside and out,” one of her fans chimed in.

Her boyfriend, Juanpa Zurita, a Mexican social media influencer, vlogger, actor and model, also commented on the picture and wrote that he is lucky to have such a beautiful girlfriend.

Prior to posting the bikini snap, Carmella treated her fans to a lovey-dovey snap where she could be seen packing on the PDA with Zurita. The model could be seen wearing a white top while she let her brunette tresses down. Zurita also opted for a white T-shirt, looked straight into the camera, and flashed a big smile as his ladylove planted a kiss on his cheek.

The picture became an instant hit among Carmella’s and Zurita’s fans, who showed appreciation for the lovey pic by posting about 800 comments and liking it more than 216,000 times.

“I love them too much and I love to see how happy they are, they make me happy,” one devout fan wrote on the picture.

“This should have been me instead of Juanpa,” an envious fan wrote.

The picture was also liked by many celebrities, including Paris Hilton, who posted a heart-eyed emoji on the snap.

Carmella also posted a few pictures where she could be seen partying with “two of her best friends” — Helen Owen and a bottle of Don Julio tequila, one of the finest tequila brands in Mexico.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Carmella has not only worked for Maxim, but she has also posed for Playboy magazine. The article further said that the California native is a fashion model and also a media influencer for the nonprofit organization called Models of Compassion.