British Bombshell Kelly Brook Sizzles In Skimpy Swimsuit

Buxom British bombshell Kelly Brook had her 1.1 million Instagram followers drooling with a recent upload that highlighted her ample assets.

Brook is currently in Portugal, and she shared a snap of herself in a skimpy one-piece swimsuit. Brook rocked a deep green suit with a plunging neckline that was made even more scandalous with lace-up detail on the front. The brunette beauty’s cleavage was bursting out of the suit, and her hourglass figure was on full display. Brook spread her legs and perched on the seat of a white Jeep. She had bare feet and a full face of glam makeup. Her brunette locks were down around her shoulders and she arched her back to further display her ample assets.

Her followers absolutely loved the steamy snap, which received more than 11,000 likes within less than an hour. Brook didn’t explain much about the snap and captioned it simply with a blue heart emoji. Her followers were drooling at the shot and filled the comments section with compliments.

“Wish I looked like you,” one fan said.

“Outstanding beauty,” another commented.

“Hotter than a match stick,” one follower said.

Another fan commented “amazing beautiful lady.”

“Stunning and beautiful inside and out. My dream to achieve something like this,” another fan said.

Brook has been flaunting her voluptuous figure, and earlier today, she shared a shot of herself in a floral bikini that left little to the imagination. The swimsuit clung to her curves and highlighted her incredible figure. She appears to be making the most of her time in Portugal, soaking up the atmosphere of the beach and the exotic destination.

Though Brook is known for her voluptuous curves, she doesn’t tend to highlight them in skimpy swimwear too often. Her followers are always tantalized with peeks of cleavage as Brook rocks gorgeous dresses and elegant attire. However, from time to time, she shares sizzling shots of herself in swimwear that leave her followers drooling.

Fans of the buxom bombshell will have to ensure they’re following Brook on Instagram to guarantee they don’t miss a single one of her sexy snaps. The brunette babe didn’t state how long she’ll be in Portugal, so there may be a few more sizzling swimsuit snaps to come over the next few days if she’s there for a bit longer.

Followers who can’t get enough of the British babe will have to check out her Instagram stories to see more details of her time abroad.