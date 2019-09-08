Draya Michele Pops Out Of Sheer Glitter Bra & Instagram Thinks She Looks Like A Snack

Draya Michele knows how to put on a sizzling display. The Basketball Wives LA alum has been getting noticed for her fierce sense of style. She might run a swimwear brand but Draya cleans up well in the eveningwear department as well. The 34-year-old has updated her Instagram with a reminder that her sexy style is alive and well, with the platform appearing to give the star a major thumbs-up.

Draya updated her account yesterday. The photo showed the reality TV star and entrepreneur’s face seated on some steps with a caption mentioning taxi service Lyft that suggested that the star was headed out for the night. Draya had been photographed from below; clearly, someone was hanging out with Draya as she waited for her ride. As to the look, it was a bit of a knockout. Draya had gone simple with her fitted and high-waisted black pants, but a sheer and glitter-adorned bra was upping the ante. With thin-strapped details and a cupped finish that flaunted the star’s cleavage, this was one piece of upper clothing that was making a statement.

Draya appeared fully glammed-up, with perfectly-set makeup from pink eyeshadow and warm bronzer accentuating her features. The mother of two completed her look via gold hoop earrings and a trendy ponytail finish. While fans didn’t get a peek at the star’s shoes, it’s safe to say that they were happy with what they saw.

“Draya…GORG,” one fan wrote.

“Bad,” another said with a cat-eye emoji that definitely suggested the term to have been used in a positive way.

“Come thru bae” was another comment.

The update itself also proved popular overall, racking up more than 86,000 likes and bringing 440 fan comments. This Kardashian-affiliated star might not be a member of the world’s most famous family, but she can rake in the social media engagement.

Draya’s profile in the realms of all things Kardashian-Jenner has received a boost this year. The star joined Kylie Jenner for her “Kylie Skin Summer Trip” in Turks and Caicos. Fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians know that the 22-year-old makeup mogul appeared to cherry-pick a very select girl squad to join her on her travels and Draya made the cut. While this star may not be a billionaire, she does have a million-dollar empire, per Refinery29.

Speaking to the media outlet about her Mint Swim brand, Draya revealed how she leveraged her platform.

“I saved up $12,000 and I invested it completely into my company. I started with four styles of swimsuits and from there, things just grew via social media,” she said.

Clearly, it’s all working out for Draya.