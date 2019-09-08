Josephine Skriver Sizzles In Blue Sequinned Dress

Countless models are flocking to New York City in honor of New York Fashion Week. Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver recently attended a Maybelline event as part of the fashionable festivities, and shared a triple Instagram update that showcased her gorgeous look.

In the first snap, Skriver had a huge smile on her face as she looked right at the camera. The Danish bombshell rocked a slinky dark blue dress that clung to every inch of her toned body. The top had a cowl neck that revealed a fair bit of cleavage, and thin spaghetti straps that allowed her gorgeous skin to shine. The sequinned material clung to her body and a high slit exposed a large portion of Skriver’s slim thigh. She added several rings and bracelets to accessorize, and got a little extra height with a pair of stilettos.

Skriver went bold with her lip color as well, opting for a deep berry shade that looked stunning with her light brown curls.

The second snap Skriver shared was from her time on the red carpet. She stood in front of a Maybelline backdrop and absolutely slayed. In the final snap in the series, Skriver stared at the camera with a more serious look on her face. Her eye makeup was subtle, yet sensual, and the overall look had a super sexy and chic vibe.

Skriver made sure to thank the individuals responsible for the look in the caption, tagging her glam team and expressing her gratitude. The sizzling snaps captured her audience’s attention, and the post received over 152,000 likes within just four hours.

Her followers weren’t afraid to tell Skriver just how gorgeous she was for the festivities, and filled the comments section with compliments.

“That contagious smile,” one follower said in reference to the first snap in the bunch.

“Wow you are beautiful babe your boyfriend is a lucky man,” another fan stated.

Skriver was also called the “hottest woman alive” by one fan.

“You look like a mermaid,” another fan said in reference to her slinky ocean blue dress.

“Love it when you try different hairstyles. Always look so amazing in all of them,” another fan said.

Skriver has been sharing all her New York Fashion Week looks with her eager Instagram followers. Two days ago, she shared a post that highlighted three distinct looks that she rocked at three different events to kick things off with a bang. Whether she’s flaunting her toned, mile-long legs or a hint of cleavage, Skriver knows how to slay on the red carpet.