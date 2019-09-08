‘Maxim’ Bombshell Kara Del Toro Leaves Nothing To Be Desired In The Skimpiest White Swimsuit

Another day, another stunning Instagram post from model Kara Del Toro.

The Maxim bombshell is no stranger to showing off her flawless figure on social media, and just about every single thing that she posts earns her a ton of attention from her army of 1 million-plus followers. Del Toro loves to delight her fans with a number of NSFW posts and videos, and the most recent Instagram share on her account is bringing her fans to their knees.

In the short new video clip that was shared with fans, Del Toro tags retailer Fashion Nova in the caption. The stunner is all smiles in the post, playfully running her hands through her hair and showing off her amazing body. Kara wears her long, dyed locks down and slightly messy as she seems to be going for a natural look. The model dons just a tiny bit of makeup in the shot, letting her true beauty shine through.

Kara’s NSFW swimsuit leaves almost nothing to the imagination with an extremely low-plunging top that offers fans views of ample amounts of cleavage. The bottoms are high-cut and equally as sexy as the top, while Kara’s toned and tanned legs are on full display. Her outfit is completed with a small piece of white fabric that is tied around her waist and she accessorizes the look with a gold moon necklace and chain bracelet.

Though the video has only been live on her account for a short time, Del Toro’s fans have given the video a ton of attention with over 11,000 likes in addition to 160-plus comments. Some followers took to the photo to gush over Kara’s flawless figure, while countless others raved over her beauty. A few other fans had no words for the jaw-dropping post and commented with flame, heart, and smiley face emoji instead.

“A beautiful one if anything,” one fan commented with a heart-eye emoji.

“So beautiful body,” another gushed with a series of flame emoji.

“Your body is incredible…you are ‘The Body,'” one more Instagrammer gushed with a few emoji tied to the end of the post.

When Kara is not sharing swimsuit-clad pictures, she’s usually stunning in fashion-forward images. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kara struck a pose outside on a picnic bench.

In the snapshot, she looked off into the distance, wearing her long locks slicked back in a tight bun. The beauty rocked a face full of makeup in the photo that came complete with blush, highlighter, and vibrant red lipstick. Del Toro accessorized the look with a pair of large gold hoop earrings while clad in a sexy red outfit.

That post racked up over 19,000 likes.