Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Share Intimate Kiss On Set Of ‘The Voice’

Gwen Stefani is in love and she doesn’t care who knows it.

The blond bombshell is returning as a judge on The Voice this season once again and she’s joining the likes of Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and her boyfriend Blake Shelton. Over the past few weeks, Stefani has been sharing some photos and videos on her feed to promote the upcoming season of the show and each and every one has garnered a ton of attention from fans. Earlier today, the singer took to her Instagram stories to share a short but sweet video clip with her man.

The new post is only a few seconds long, but it’s as sweet as can be. The cute clip starts out with Gwen leaning over on one of the lit-up red panels on the set of the show. In the shot, she leans forward while wearing a sparkly, sequined top and her hair in a high ponytail. Blake walks towards his lady while clad in a button-down shirt and the country crooner looks as handsome as can be while sporting a little bit of scruff.

As he walks towards Gwen, Shelton plants a sweet kiss on her lips before the video comes to a close. Unfortunately, Gwen did not share any caption or further information on the video but it’s safe to say that fans are gathering how much she loves Blake because of the video. As previously mentioned, the famous pair have made it no secret that they are head over heels for one another.

While Gwen oftentimes shares photos of Blake and with Blake on her social media pages, he does the same exact thing on his own Instagram account. The famous duo also regularly gush over one another in interviews and it’s as cute as can be. Recently, Country Living shared that Blake expressed his thoughts about Gwen coming onboard to the show again as his longtime friend Adam Levine just called it quits.

“I couldn’t be happier that [Gwen’s] back on the show. Literally, you know, with Adam being gone—I’m not gonna lie, that was scary. It’s weird without him here, it’s literally shocking to not have him here. But I’ll take [Gwen] way over whatever I had with Adam.”

And another source close to the famous pair shared that Blake and Gwen absolutely love working with one another so another season together on the set of The Voice is perfect.

“They laugh so much on set and backstage, and aren’t shy about showing their affection and are better than ever,” the insider revealed. “They’re truly like a married couple who hasn’t lost that spark.”

How sweet.