Joy Duggar Packs On The PDA With Husband Austin As She Welcomes Him Home From The Bahamas

Joy Duggar is happy to have her husband home.

Joy Duggar has been keeping herself busy at home while her husband, Austin Forsyth, flew out to the Bahamas to help out after Hurricane Dorian wreaked havoc there last week. He was gone for just a few days, but he is now back home with his family, and his wife couldn’t be happier.

The Duggar daughter welcomed her hubby back home this weekend and she shared a couple of Instagram photos that show just how much they missed each other. Joy and Austin are seen standing in the middle of their small living room with their arms wrapped around each other. In the second snapshot, they are seen in a heavy-duty smooch. Their 1-year-old son, Gideon, is sitting in the corner watching his mom and dad having their moment.

Joy is wearing a little black dress with a matching hair tie for his homecoming. She is also barefoot, as is Austin in the second photo. A few fans noticed that the bottoms of Joy’s feet are dirty, but others reminded them that she is a country girl and most of the Duggar women run around with bare feet all the time.

Joy also mentioned that some of her family members did not come back with Austin. He, along with other members of their family, is a part of a rescue group called Medic Corps. Lawson Bates and his brother Nathan also made the trip with the Duggars. Some of them are still there helping out during the devastation that the people in the Bahamas has experienced. She didn’t specify if her husband came back alone or who is still there, but she is happy that he made it back safely.

Twins John David and Jana Duggar were just two members in the group who were with Austin. Joy had previously shared on social media that she and John’s wife, Abbie, spent some time together while their husbands were away. There is no word on when the rest of the Duggar family members will return home to Arkansas.

The Counting On couple have been living in an RV for about a year now, as Joy Duggar had revealed to fans last month. Despite having a small space for their family of three, she admitted how much she loves it. It seems to be just the right amount of space for them right now.

You can follow Joy and Austin’s Instagram to keep updated on their family happenings. In addition, Counting On is returning in October with all new episodes on TLC.