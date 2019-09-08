Search For Missing Mom Heather Gumina Ends As Remains Found On Husband’s Property, Mom Of 2 Missing Since July

The husband of 33-year-old mom of two Heather Gumina has now been charged with homicide in connection with her death.

The search for a 33-year-old mom of two, missing since July 19, has ended in a devastating fashion in the northern California community of Pleasant Valley, according to a report by KTXL TV News in Sacramento. The mother of Heather Gumina told the station that her family had feared the worst since her daughter vanished, but she and Gumina’s two children are “heartbroken” to have their fears confirmed.

Gumina’s husband, Anthony Gumina, was arrested on Friday on a homicide charge in connection with her death, according to an ABC News report. Investigators initially arrested the 44-year-old husband on an outstanding domestic violence warrant. At the same time, they executed a search warrant on Gumina’s property in Pleasant Valley, a community in El Dorado County, California.

That search uncovered human remains in the property — remains that police believe belong to Gumina’s missing wife, who is also the mother of a 4-year-old boy, and 13-year-old girl, according to ABC News. The husband earlier had claimed to be participating in the search for Heather, who was also known as Heather Waters. Police did not say where on the property they discovered the human remains.

“I want her to just show up and be OK and for everything to be alright,” Gumina said in early August, according to Crime Online. “I didn’t do anything [to her]. I married her because I love her.”

BREAKING NEWS: Family of Heather Gumina Waters says her body has been found & her husband Anthony Gumina has been arrested & charged with her murder. Detectives informed Gumina Waters’ mother last night claiming they had overwhelmingly evidence. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/SEzWxkCyH9 — Doug Johnson (@DougJohnsonFX40) September 7, 2019

But Gumina had done something to her. The couple was married only in March even though in just the previous month, Anthony Gumina allegedly headbutted Heather and was charged with domestic violence as a result, according to Crime Online.

The mom disappeared the day after she was released from a local hospital where she was treated for a broken collarbone, according to a Fox News report. Her mother, Joanna Russell, said at the time that her daughter was still in significant pain from the injury and complained that the hospital had discharged her too quickly.

But exactly how she suffered the broken collarbone remains unclear.

Heather Gumina’s car, a black 2005 Infiniti G35, was discovered abandoned in a remote area of El Dorado County on August 9.

Loading...

According to her Facebook page, Heather Gumina attended Independence High School in Diamond Springs, California, and later studied business at Folsom Lake College. The Facebook page gives her residence as Placerville, California.

The El Dorado Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that it would release no further details of the case, in order to “protect the integrity” of the investigation into Heather Gumina’s disappearance and death.

“I’m going to grieve for a very long time,” her mother said, as quoted by The New York Post. “It’s like the world’s worst nightmare.”