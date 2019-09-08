‘Charmed’ Star Holly Marie Combs Marries Boyfriend Mike Ryan

Charmed star Holly Marie Combs has tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Mike Ryan, and quite a few of the show’s alum were in attendance.

Page Six reports that Combs, 45, and Ryan married in Carmel, California, at the Santa Lucia Preserve on Saturday. The couple had been engaged for two years, but finally made it official.

Last month, Combs shared a sweet photo of the couple on Instagram with a quote indicating that the date was near.

“I’ve been wrong about a million times but I got one thing right…. you. Baby, I got one thing right. #FinalCountdown #onethingright @kanebrown_music,” she wrote.

This is the third marriage for Combs, who was previously married to Bryan Travis Smith from 1993-1997, and David W. Donoho from 2004-2011. She and Donoho share three sons, Finley, 15, Riley, 12, and Kelley, 10.

At her wedding to restaurateur Ryan, the Charmed and Pretty Little Liars star was joined by former co-stars, Brian Krause and Drew Fuller, who played Combs’ husband and son respectively on the series from the ’90s, says People Magazine.

Combs admits that the time was finally right for the two, who both have children from previous marriages, to make it official.

“We had both come to the point in our lives where we were very dedicated to our kids, and OK with the fact that we would probably raise them as single parents. It’s that age-old story of when you’re not looking for something, that’s when you find it. And it smacked me right in the face!”

Ryan joked that he asked Combs to marry him in front of all of their children so she couldn’t say no, but she explains that he had no reason to be worried about her answer.

“Our connection was so immediate. Just when I stopped looking for the perfect person, the perfect person showed up,” she said.

Fans of Combs and Charmed were disappointed to learn that the popular actor was not part of the show’s reboot on The CW, explains The Inquisitr. Combs explained that the show has some nerve calling itself Charmed, as it is just a rip-off of the original concept with none of the players from the first round.