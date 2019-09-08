Britney Spears Bursts Out Of White Swimsuit, Sets Instagram Ablaze

Princess of pop Britney Spears debuted a totally new hair color on her Instagram page two days ago. Spears shared a short video of herself rocking several form-fitting outfits and showing off her head of dark brunette locks. The video received 2.2 million views within just two days and fans filled the comments section with their thoughts on “Brunetteney,” as Perez Hilton called her.

In her latest Instagram post, however, Spears decided to throw it back to her blonde days. She shared a double Instagram update in which she rocked a revealing white swimsuit and had her blonde hair blowing in the wind.

In the first snap, Spears bent over with her hands on her thighs and stared straight into the camera. Her swimsuit top had a low neckline that showcased plenty of cleavage, and she layered on a few necklaces to accessorize. Her makeup was natural, with the exception of the smoky eye look she rocked.

The second snap Spears shared featured the same pose, but with a slightly different type of lighting. The orange-tinted lighting showcased Spears’s beauty and gave her followers a glimpse into the background she was posing in front of, a stunning outdoor patio.

The throwback snap received over 65,000 likes within less than 20 minutes, including a like from singer and actress Vanessa Hudgens.

Her followers had nothing but compliments to shower on the queen, regardless of whether she was rocking blonde or brunette locks.

“You’re perfection no matter the hair color,” one follower said.

“This could be an album cover,” another fan said about the sizzling selfie.

Another follower absolutely couldn’t get enough of the pop superstar, and told her so in the comments.

Loading...

“OMG You look soo gorgeous sweetie! Sending you so much positive vibes. Love you Brit!”

Several other followers commented that it was only a few days ago that she was a blonde, and that most fans hadn’t forgotten the hair color she rocked for so many years. While she may be a brunette at the moment, and while she has had periods of darker hair throughout her life, Spears has been a blonde for a large portion of her career.

Spears has been filling her Instagram page with short videos lately, showcasing her killer curves in a variety of skimpy outfits. She also recently posted a picture on vacation where she was working out in the gym. Spears definitely still has an insane body that looks incredible in skimpy attire, whether in the gym or on stage.

Fans who want to make sure they don’t miss any more of her outfit videos, or selfies with her boyfriend, model Sam Asghari, should ensure they’re following Spears on Instagram.