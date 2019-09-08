Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Instagram In Leopard-Print Dress & Matching Heels: ‘The Humble Never Stumbles’

Khloe Kardashian’s love of animal prints seems greater than ever. Given that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has a knack for pulling them off every single time, it’s of little surprise why Khloe opted for her much-loved animal motif in her latest Instagram update. The 35-year-old took to the platform today with a photo-heavy update: six photos landed on the star’s feed in one go.

Khloe’s photos showed her rocking a fitted and leopard-print dress with plenty of flourishes. The skin-tight number was elegantly cut just below the knee, with an off-the-shoulder finish upping the ante. With sheer sleeves and a spandex feel, this sexy look was getting off to a good start. Of course, the Kardashian-Jenners don’t do things by half. Khloe appeared with a matching pair of high-heeled shoes, although she seemed to have opted out of any handbag accessories. Still, the Rolls-Royce car Khloe was posing in was more than making up for the lack of any purses. Snaps showed Khloe in various angles: while the final photo saw the Good American founder shot right up close with her face against the car seat, others showed her leaning inside the vehicle or appearing to get out of it.

Khloe’s trademark blonde locks were worn in a high ponytail, with a wavy finish around her shoulders affording a trendy and chic feel.

A caption from Khloe somewhat linked to the footwear: Khloe made a reference to having high self-esteem, but the second half of her caption suggested that the “humble” are the ones who truly make it.

This update definitely didn’t go unnoticed. Khloe and her fierce look had racked up over 827,000 likes within three hours of going live. The same time frame brought over 7,100 fans into the post’s comments section. Given that Khloe’s recent posts have seen her slammed for her appearance – fans seem to think Khloe has had a nose job – the response to today’s post didn’t seem to see many users throwing out plastic surgery accusations. Khloe was sent the thumbs-up by countless fans – in short, Instagram seemed to be absolutely loving the look.

Khloe recently made a major leopard-print display with daughter True: an Instagram photo showed the blonde and her 1-year-old daughter twinning in leopard-print spandex outfits. Pay attention to her own looks she might, but Khloe is one mother who makes sure her little one looks just as stylish as she does. The two also wore leopard-print swimwear during Khloe’s trip to The Bahamas last month.

Fans wishing to see what Khloe wears next should follow her Instagram.