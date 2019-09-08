Julianne Kissinger Posts A Highly NSFW Pic On Instagram, Censors Her Assets With A Burger

American lingerie model Julianne Kissinger is well known on Instagram for posting her skin-baring snaps every week. In fact, the model is popular for pushing the boundaries of Instagram’s policy on nudity and treats her fans to some of the most eye-popping snaps from time to time.

Her latest picture was no exception, where the model posed while sitting in a car, wearing a white bandeau top and a pair of Daisy Dukes. To titillate her fans, Julianne pulled one side of the top down to expose her right breast, but she censored her assets by holding a burger in front of it.

Julianne wore her highlighted tresses down and opted for a full face of makeup to stay true to her style. According to the geotag, the picture was captured in Central San Diego.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, some of her fellow models also liked the picture to show appreciation and support, including Kayleigh Swenson, Francia James, and Brittanya Razavi.

Within an hour of going live, the picture has amassed more than 50,000 likes and over 1,300 comments, as fans couldn’t contain their excitement and expressed their admiration for the hot model in explicit terms.

“[This pic] just proves that she can take a great picture anywhere,” one of her fans commented on the pic.

“Best burger advertisement I have ever seen. Can I order it and does it come with the girl?” another wrote.

“I’m outta comments! Don’t know what to say anymore!” a third fan wrote.

Other fans, per usual, wrote words and phrases like “goddess,” “too hot to handle,” “sexiest girl on Instagram,” and “extremely beautiful.”

Before sharing the sultry snap, Julianne treated her fans to another picture where she could be seen wearing gray shorts which she teamed with a black tank top. The model posed with her back toward the camera, which allowed her to flaunt her long, sexy legs and peachy posterior.

The pic was captured in a soccer field, while Julianne could be seen holding a football in her hands. She let her hair down and opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glam.

As of this writing, the snap has garnered more than 102,000 likes and over 2,000 comments, as fans showered the model with compliments.

Loading...

Some of her fellow models also liked the picture, including Lyna Perez, Lynnie Marie, and Valentina Fradegrada, among others.

Although Julianne’s main claim to fame is her Instagram account where she has successfully attracted more than 5.1 million fans, she received major exposure after being featured in Sports Illustrated‘s “Lovely Lady of the Day” segment. Since then, there has been no turning back for the stunner and her popularity seems to be rising on Instagram with each passing day.