Sommer Ray Goes Nearly Nude In Topless Photo On ‘Laundry Day’

Sommer Ray knows how to grab attention on social media. The athletic model, who has bragging rights to 22.3 million Instagram followers, seems to pop up now and then while wearing next to nothing. Such was the case when the very tan 22-year-old called September 8 “laundry day.”

The bronzed babe was nearly caught with her pants down, so to speak, when a camera clearly captured the raging beauty reaching inside a dryer while rocking a barely-there thong and a very surprised look. Although her two-shot share seen on Instagram on Sunday appeared to be staged, that aspect of Sommer’s upload only served to give her pics sort of a retro, pin-up quality.

In the first snap, Sommer once again brought to mind the Sir Mix-A-Lot song, “Baby Got Back.” The anthem was mentioned by The Inquisitr at the beginning of the week on Labor day as the likable stunner shook “her ample booty in a sexy pole dance.”

“Throughout the video, Sommer remained relaxed as she flaunted her supple body while dancing to a slow beat. At one point, she turned toward the camera, putting her taut tummy and tiny waist on view. Another time, her enviable thigh gab took center stage.”

Once again this Sunday, Sommer’s famous assets were featured as the likable fitness model shared her remarkable bottom with her abundance of fans in a campy shot in which she was covering part of her naked right breast as she turned to the side while facing the photographer.

Her impish face indicated she was freshly made up as her eyes were lined with black and enhanced with a couple of natural shades of shadow. She wore a nude lip to go along with her invisible outfit and she wore gold hoops to show a little style. Her hair, which was messy in the sexy sense of the word, was flipped over to her right side as if she woke up that way.

Loading...

In the second snap of the pack, Sommer took another pose for which she literally stuck out her bare booty while her skinny thong had been pulled up to waist level. Her naked back belied hours upon hours of working out as that part of her perfect body rippled in just the right way.

Unlike when Sommer showed up for another recent Instagram post another Sunday which she captioned “small boobs, big dreams,” according to The Inquisitr. this Sunday the irresistible — but sometimes self-deprecating — model did not seem to have her mind on what you couldn’t see, but rather what you could.

That said, Sommer Ray’s legions of fans were all about praising this appealing fitness model via a bevy of good thoughts and best wishes for more uploads like the ones this stunner shared today.