Amanda Lee Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Skintight Miniskirt & Crop Top

Amanda Lee flaunted her fabulous figure in her latest Instagram update.

In the post, the beauty stood in the corner of a room against a pale wall. She wore a grey, figure-hugging mini skirt with a matching crop top that got the attention of her fans. The top featured a plunging keyhole opening that showed off Lee’s cleavage. The matching skirt was equally tight, showing off every inch of the trainer’s curves. The set also showed off Lee’s taut abs and toned thighs. She wore her long, blond hair straight over her shoulders and sported flawless makeup, with dark brows, contoured cheeks and a nude-colored lip. Lee accessorized the look with gold bracelets.

The trainer’s 11.9 million followers loved the snap. “Beautiful,” “sexy” and “hot” were words that popped up often in the comment section.

One admirer told Lee that she was an “eye-catcher” in the outfit, adding that she embodied femininity and sexiness perfectly.

“Gorgeous alert,” another follower wrote.

A third fan told the trainer that she looked breathtaking while a fourth told her she was the definition of sexy.

Lee puts the work in to maintain her incredible figure — and her derrière. In an interview with Maxim magazine, the stunner said her famous booty was partly the result of genetics and partly the result of hard work. Lee told the magazine that she works her lower body two to three times a week with weights.

“I do different combinations of squats, lunges, leg raises, hip thrusts, dead lifts, step ups, and leg press, to name a few,” she said, adding that she liked to switch things up.

When asked for any tips for women who were looking to build a booty like hers, Lee said that when exercising, it was important to remain mentally focused on the glute muscles to see the best results.

Interestingly, Lee never set out to become an Instagram sensation. She told the magazine that she had a somewhat famous client that shared a selfie with her on the photo-sharing platform, and the next day she woke up with hundreds of followers and requests for videos, so she decided she would give social media a try.

When asked what most people don’t know about her, the trainer said that she was shy.

“Nobody knows that I’m actually really shy in person. I see social media as a way to build a brand. I am not as comfortable with all the attention that comes with it,” she said.

Fans can see more of Lee by following her Instagram account.