NCAA Football Rankings: Shake-Up In Top 25 As LSU’s Big Win Over Texas Jumps Them Into Top 5

The LSU Tigers impressed enough voters to leapfrog other teams that won.

After two weeks of the 2019 NCAA college football season, the Southeastern Conference is showing much more dominance than expected. The Clemson Tigers remain the dominant number one team in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, but it’s a lot of SEC after them. Alabama sits at number two, Georgia is number three, and the LSU Tigers jumped up to number four after an impressive victory over then ninth-ranked Texas Longhorns.

There were many who thought that Texas would welcome LSU into Austin on Saturday night and upset the then sixth-ranked Tigers. As recapped by The Inquisitr, the new-look offense of LSU proved that they are for real and will be something to contend with throughout the entire season.

AP News revealed the new Top 25 Poll on Saturday afternoon and showed how LSU leapfrogged into the top five and settled into the number four slot. The undefeated Oklahoma Sooners round out the top five with Ohio State and idle Notre Dame right behind them.

The SEC continues showing its power with Auburn at number eight and the Florida Gators coming in at number nine. Michigan is still in the Top 10, but they lucked out on Saturday by escaping Army in double overtime thanks to a missed field goal and a fumble.

AP Top 25 Takeaways: LSU’s masterpiece, Michigan’s mess. A tale of two teams that made changes on offense in the offseason. by @ralphdrussoap https://t.co/g6ydj9K64r — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) September 8, 2019

Here is the Associated Press Top 25 Poll after Week 2 of the 2019 NCAA college football season:

1. Clemson (56) (2-0)

2. Alabama (6) (2-0)

3. Georgia (2-0)

4. LSU (2-0)

5. Oklahoma (2-0)

6. Ohio State (2-0)

7. Notre Dame (1-0)

8. Auburn (2-0)

9. Florida (2-0)

10. Michigan (2-0)

11. Utah (2-0)

12. Texas (1-1)

13. Penn State (2-0)

14. Wisconsin (2-0)

15. Oregon (1-1)

16. Texas A&M (1-1)

17. UCF (2-0)

18. Michigan State (2-0)

19. Iowa (2-0)

20. Washington State (2-0)

21. Maryland (2-0)

22. Boise State (2-0)

23. Washington (1-1)

24. USC (2-0)

25. Virginia (2-0)

Over in the Top 25 Coaches Poll, LSU moved up but only to number five. In these rankings, the Sooners remained ahead of them in the number four spot. Other than that flip-flop, the rest of the top 10 is exactly the same as the AP poll.

1. Clemson (56) (2-0)

2. Alabama (6) (2-0)

3. Georgia (2-0)

4. Oklahoma (2-0)

5. LSU (2-0)

6. Ohio State (2-0)

7. Notre Dame (1-0)

8. Auburn (2-0)

9. Florida (2-0)

10. Michigan (2-0)

11. Penn State (2-0)

12. Utah (2-0)

13. Texas (1-1)

14. Wisconsin (2-0)

15. Texas A&M (1-1)

16. UCF (2-0)

17. Oregon (1-1)

18. Iowa (2-0)

19. Michigan State (2-0)

20. Washington State (2-0)

21. Washington (1-1)

22. Boise State (2-0)

23. Mississippi State (2-0)

24. USC (2-0)

25. Maryland (2-0)

The 2019 NCAA college football season has already shown there is going to be a bit of unpredictability this year. LSU is usually known for its dominant defense, but they’re averaging 50 points per contest through two games and something like this hasn’t been seen in years.

The Michigan Wolverines don’t have that strong force that they brought into the season. Alabama is staying consistently strong, but on a much quieter level. It’s already been rather strange and things are only just beginning. The Top 25 polls don’t necessarily tell the whole story, though, and it’s going to be a lot of fun leading up to the first College Football Playoff rankings at midseason.