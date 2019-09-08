NCAA Football Rankings: Shake-Up In Top 25 As LSU’s Big Win Over Texas Jumps Them Into Top 5

The LSU Tigers impressed enough voters to leapfrog other teams that won.

After two weeks of the 2019 NCAA college football season, the Southeastern Conference is showing much more dominance than expected. The Clemson Tigers remain the dominant No. 1 team in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, but it’s a lot of SEC after them. Alabama sits at No. 2, Georgia is No. 3, and the LSU Tigers jumped up to No. 4 after an impressive victory over then-9th-ranked Texas Longhorns.

There were many who thought that Texas would welcome LSU into Austin on Saturday night and upset the then-6th-ranked Tigers. As recapped by The Inquisitr, the new-look offense of LSU proved that they are for real and will be something to contend with throughout the entire season.

AP News revealed the new Top 25 Poll on Saturday afternoon and showed how LSU leapfrogged into the Top 5 and settled into the No. 4 slot. The undefeated Oklahoma Sooners round out the Top 5 with Ohio State and idle Notre Dame right behind them.

The SEC continues showing its power with Auburn at No. 8 and the Florida Gators coming in at No. 9. Michigan is still in the Top 10, but they lucked out on Saturday by escaping Army in double-overtime thanks to a missed field goal and a fumble.

AP Top 25 Takeaways: LSU’s masterpiece, Michigan’s mess. A tale of two teams that made changes on offense in the offseason. by @ralphdrussoap https://t.co/g6ydj9K64r — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) September 8, 2019

Here is the Associated Press Top 25 Poll after Week 2 of the 2019 NCAA college football season:

1. Clemson (56) (2-0)

2. Alabama (6) (2-0)

3. Georgia (2-0)

4. LSU (2-0)

5. Oklahoma (2-0)

6. Ohio State (2-0)

7. Notre Dame (1-0)

8. Auburn (2-0)

9. Florida (2-0)

10. Michigan (2-0)

11. Utah (2-0)

12. Texas (1-1)

13. Penn State (2-0)

14. Wisconsin (2-0)

15. Oregon (1-1)

16. Texas A&M (1-1)

17. UCF (2-0)

18. Michigan State (2-0)

19. Iowa (2-0)

20. Washington State (2-0)

21. Maryland (2-0)

22. Boise State (2-0)

23. Washington (1-1)

24. USC (2-0)

25. Virginia (2-0)

Over in the Top 25 Coaches Poll, LSU moved up but only to No. 5. In these rankings, the Sooners remained ahead of them in the No. 4 spot. Other than that flip-flop, the rest of the Top 10 is exactly the same as the AP poll.

1. Clemson (56) (2-0)

2. Alabama (6) (2-0)

3. Georgia (2-0)

4. Oklahoma (2-0)

5. LSU (2-0)

6. Ohio State (2-0)

7. Notre Dame (1-0)

8. Auburn (2-0)

9. Florida (2-0)

10. Michigan (2-0)

11. Penn State (2-0)

12. Utah (2-0)

13. Texas (1-1)

14. Wisconsin (2-0)

15. Texas A&M (1-1)

16. UCF (2-0)

17. Oregon (1-1)

18. Iowa (2-0)

19. Michigan State (2-0)

20. Washington State (2-0)

21. Washington (1-1)

22. Boise State (2-0)

23. Mississippi State (2-0)

24. USC (2-0)

25. Maryland (2-0)

The 2019 NCAA college football season has already shown there is going to be a bit of unpredictability this year. LSU is usually known for its dominant defense, but they’re averaging 50 points per contest through two games, and something like this hasn’t been seen in years.

The Michigan Wolverines don’t have that strong force that they brought into the season. Alabama is staying consistently strong but on a much quieter level. It’s already been rather strange, and things are only just beginning. The Top 25 polls don’t necessarily tell the whole story, though, and it’s going to be a lot of fun leading up to the first College Football Playoff rankings at mid-season.