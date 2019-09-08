‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Wows In Daisy Dukes & Cowboy Boots For Pregnant Sister Victoria’s Birthday

Leah Messer is proving that she’s the world’s most supportive sister. The Teen Mom 2 star has been making major headlines for getting pretty involved with her sister Victoria’s pregnancy news — the Costa Rica vacation Leah took earlier this year brought more than just fun in the sun, with Victoria returning from the vacation pregnant.

Today’s social media activity from Leah wasn’t about the third child that Victoria is expecting, though. Victoria is celebrating turning one year older today, with a series of Instagram stories from Leah sending her sibling all the love in the world. While some of Leah’s photos were clearly old ones with the star much younger or even pregnant herself, one did show Leah in her current state. As fans are likely aware, Leah has somewhat shed her trademark blond locks in favor of a slightly more brunette finish.

A picture showed the two sisters posing for the camera and smiling. Related as these two may be, they couldn’t have been contrasting more. Leah was wowing the camera in a cute and sexy pair of Daisy Dukes, and wearing black cowboy boots that fit the country theme perfectly. A celebrity she may be, but Leah hasn’t shed her West Virginia roots. The Teen Mom 2 star appeared in a simple black t-shirt that matched her boots, with her long dark hair worn down. Victoria, meanwhile, was rocking a floor-length and striped dress with a multicolor palette.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Leah’s Instagram announcement on behalf of her sister caused some major confusion. Fans seemed to think Leah herself might be pregnant, with many wondering if the update was also indicative of a reunion with her ex and baby daddy Jeremy Calvert.

With all the Twitter and Instagram activity surrounding Victoria’s pregnancy, though, Leah does seem to have taken to social media with other content — perhaps to dissipate the frenzy, perhaps simply to showcase other aspects of her life. Earlier today, the 27-year-old took to Instagram to showcase some new hair. Fans didn’t see Leah’s face, but this wasn’t a post to play hide-and-seek. Fans quickly replied.

“Gorgeous!” one wrote.

“Absolutely love it!” another said.

“Looks lovely Leah,” a third added.

In fact, of the 36 comments left to Leah’s post within two hours of it going live, not one remark mentioned Victoria’s pregnancy. Clearly, Leah is able to wow her fans and keep the focus on her despite what is, ultimately, massive news for fans of the MTV franchise.

Leah shot to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant before becoming a core member of Teen Mom 2. Her sister’s pregnancy is set to feature on the series.