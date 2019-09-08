Watch New York Giants Vs. Dallas Cowboys Stream Live: Rivalry Clash Highlights NFL Week 1, Start Time, Preview

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning opens what will likely be his final season against traditional rivals the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC East clash.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning enters his 16th and possibly final season battling not only the Giants’ arch-rival Dallas Cowboys, but also fighting for his job. Even the Giants.com site admits that the Giants “are X-number days away from someone other than Manning starting at quarterback.” But after a season in which he registered a mediocre passer rating of just 92.4 — good enough only for 21st in the NFL — Manning will need to prove himself every game, starting with the Sunday opener when the Giants, who placed last in the NFC East at 5-11 in 2018, take on the division-winning Cowboys, who won 10 against six losses, a game that will stream live from Texas.

To find out how to watch a free live video stream of the New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys NFL 2019 Week 1 clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CDT at 100,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, September 8. That start time will be 4:25 EDT, 1:25 PDT.

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, the Giants-Cowboys NFL season opener kicks off at 9:25 p.m. British Summer Time on Sunday. Down under, in Australia, the game gets underway at 6:25 a.m. on Monday, September 9, Eastern Australia Standard Time, or 4:25 a.m. Western. In Japan, kickoff will come at 5:25 a.m. Japan Time on Monday morning.

The Giants-Cowboys game will stream live in most of the country, though some areas will receive livestream video of different NFL Games. To see where the NFC rivalry clash will be available, see the map provided by 506 Sports. The game will be streamed to areas shaded in pink.

On the Dallas side, another player will need ty prove himself every game — but for very different reasons. Fourth-year running back Ezekiel Elliot signed a six year, $90 million contract making him the highest-paid ball-carrier in NFL history, according to The Washington Post.

Elliot has set a high standard for himself, leading the NFL in average yards per game each of the three years since the Cowboys selected him in the first round, fourth-overall, out of Ohio State in the 2016 NFL Draft, according to Pro Football Reference. In both 2016 and 2018, Elliot also led in total rushing yards, with 1,631 and 1,434 respectively.

Of course, the Giants had a 1,307-yard rusher of their own last season, in rookie Saquon Barkley, who the picked second overall in the 2018 draft out of Penn State. Containing Barkley will likely prove the key to victory, or defeat, for Dallas in Sunday’s showdown, according to the Cowboys’ site Inside The Star.

New York Giants quarterback enters his 16th and likely final season by facing the arch-rival Dallas Cowboys. Andy Lyons / Getty Images

To watch the New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys NFL 2019 kickoff game stream live online from Texas, access the streaming video provided by Fox Sports Go or download the NBC Sports Live Extra app. The NBC service also streams live on set-top streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV, allowing fans to watch the New York-Dallas showdown streaming live on their TV sets. Fans should be aware that the Fox Sports Go service requires cable TV or satellite provider login credentials.

Loading...

On the other hand, there is a way to watch the Giants-Cowboys opener live online for free without a cable login. Fans may register for a free trial of an online streaming TV package, such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to log in to live video of Sunday’s New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Week 1 clash streaming live for free.

In certain areas of the country, NFL Sunday Ticket offers every NFL game via online stream with an annual subscription fee, though the service also comes with a weeklong free trial.

For viewers abroad, NFL Game Pass also offers a free trial period to watch a live online stream of the New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys NFL curtain-raiser. The service provides livestream video of all NFL games for fans outside of the United States, as well as on-demand replays of NFL games throughout the 2019 season. For a list of countries around the world that receive the service, see the NFL Game Pass Support site.