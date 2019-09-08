Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Bursts Out Of Nude Tank

Swedish model Anna Nystrom tantalized her 8.1 million Instagram followers with yet another sizzling shot of herself in an outfit that exposed her curves. While Nystrom frequently showcases her toned physique in mini-dresses or workout gear, in her most recent Instagram post, she simply rocked a nude tank.

Anna wore a plain tank that had a scoop neck which showed off a scandalous amount of cleavage, and her long blonde locks were down and flowing. She kept her makeup natural, rocking a nude lip and smoky eyes along with strong brows.

In the caption of the post, Nystrom referenced her favorite color, telling her fans to guess what her preferred shade was. Fans who have been following her page for a while will recognize that the blonde bombshell tends to favor very neutral colors, both in her home decor and in her wardrobe. She is almost always in shades of beige, white, or black, and rarely rocks anything with a bright hue.

Her followers seem to love her page, and the simple selfie in a plain tank received over 68,000 likes within just three hours. Nystrom’s beauty captivated her followers, who couldn’t help but shower the Stockholm native with love in the comments section of the sizzling hot post.

“You are beautiful,” one follower said.

“I love your stunning picture,” another fan commented.

Another follower called Nystrom “the most beautiful woman in the world.”

Many of the Swedish beauty’s followers guessed her favorite color, based on what she said in the caption. The vast majority suggested that they thought her preferred shade was either black or beige, proving that the blonde is known for her love of neutrals.

While the color palette of her posts may not be that bold, her poses and outfits generally are. The babe is always flaunting her dangerous curves in shots guaranteed to make her followers drool.

Fans who simply can’t get enough of the blonde bombshell should make sure to check out her YouTube channel. While she still only has about 100,000 followers on YouTube, in comparison to her 8.1 million on Instagram, she’s building an audience there as well.

Her videos cover a wide variety of topics. One video from four months ago featured a full day of eating and a grocery haul to fill her followers in on what she eats to get her insane body. She has also posted quite a few travel vlogs, a Q & A, a video of her conquering her fear of going skydiving, and much more.