Rihanna Poses In Sexy Savage X Fenty Lingerie On Instagram

Rihanna took a moment from New York Fashion Week to post a steamy look to Instagram on Sunday.

The “Work” singer posted a photo wearing a lingerie piece from her line, Savage X Fenty. While sitting down, the multitalented star is wearing a black slip dress with lace near the straps. Her face is in full glam, as she is wearing foundation, gold eyeshadow, and pink lipstick. Her nude acrylic nails are on full display as she has one arm wrapped around her body. For accessories, Rihanna added large gold hoops to complete the ensemble.

At the time of writing, Rihanna’s post received more than 5.5 million likes. The post also received more than 50,000 comments from Rihanna’s fans.

“I’m gay but you make me feel things lol,” one follower wrote.

“Listen you won #PERIODT,” another follower chimed in.

In her caption, Rihanna shared with her 74.6 million followers that she was sporting a piece from her Savage X CLF limited collection. She also shared that she began her foundation, Clara Lionel Foundation, for those without access in mind. She said that through her mission, she hopes to give people a chance to have “a better life through health, education and proactive measures to emergency response.” She also shared that her followers can donate to the cause if they choose to.

The post from Rihanna comes days after she decided to donate to the victims of Hurricane Dorian through the Clara Lionel Foundation. According to Fast Company, the singer’s foundation announced that it would be providing victims with the resources they need after the hurricane reportedly destroyed multiple neighborhoods in the Bahamas.

The foundation has reportedly not only given victims urgent care but has offered preventive measures if another hurricane were to affect the island. The foundation has given emergency grants to nonprofits for food and medical kits. The foundation is also reportedly finding new ways to ensure that they are supportive of potential neighborhoods that could be affected in the future.

Rihanna began the Clara Lionel Foundation in honor of her grandparents in 2017. The foundation has since donated to the relief efforts arising from Hurricanes Irma, Harvey, and Maria. Moving forward, the foundation is reportedly finding more ways that they can help victims in the future. Justine Lucas, who is the foundation’s executive director, said that in the beginning, the foundation was “feeding a system that was really broken,” and found that they needed to make a change that reflected Rihanna’s voice and messages that she hopes to portray.