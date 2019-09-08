Gizele Oliveira Shows Everything In Sheer Lingerie Top

Gizele Oliveira shared a brand new Instagram photo today, and it was geotagged in New York, New York.

The model rocked a very sultry look, which is too revealing to share here. However, you can check it out on her Instagram page.

Oliveira rocked a pair of casual, gray sweatpants. They had a Capri cut and rested high on her waist. She completed her look with a non-traditional top, which was a piece of lingerie.

The top was strapless and see-through. This meant that her chest was completely exposed for the shot.

The model sat casually on the side of a building. She placed her right knee up and rested her elbow on her leg.

She also gave a sultry pout with her lips slightly parted. Her pink lipstick popped in the photo. Gizele rocked pink eyeshadow, along with two hoop earrings. She wore her hair down in a casual right part and tilted her head slightly to her left.

Gizele’s fans seemed to love the revealing look. There were plenty of people who left her compliments.

“Obsessed with your style,” said a fan.

“Beautiful and gorgeous girl,” said another fan.

“Confident in your eyes. Glowing absolutely gorgeous,” noted a follower.

“You really look gorgeous in this one,” said another follower.

Plus, there were fans that commented on the outfit, and in particular, the shoes.

“These @dior kicks are my obsession!” exclaimed a fan.

“THOSE SNEAKERS,” gushed another fan.

But that wasn’t all, as people kept the compliments rolling.

“Girlllll can I be you?” asked a follower.

“Nice photo shoot Gizele,” said another follower.

“Thousands of hearts beautiful princess,” said an Instagram user.

This isn’t to mention another update that the model shared, which showed her walking in the ocean while wearing a long-sleeved dress.

The video garnered a ton of comments from fans, with some people saying that the model reminded them of a mermaid.

“Reminds me of Ariel when she walked out of the sea at the end,” said a fan.

“A mermaid emerges..minus the tail…,” said another fan.

“In the sea Bridget Jones style,” joked a follower.

Loading...

But even more so, people seemed impressed by the model’s composure in the clip.

“Imagine getting out the sea like this,” said a fan.

“Why does it seem like she’s not wet,” wondered another fan.

Plus, fans complimented her good looks.

“You look awesome,” said a fan.

“You are amazing my dear,” said another fan.

“Runway for the fish,” noted a follower.