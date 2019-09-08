Instagram Sensation Niece Waidhofer Sets Her Page On Fire By Posting A New Bikini Snapshot

Texan glamour model Niece Waidhofer posts her sultry pictures on Instagram almost everyday. And to her fans’ delight, she never fails to disappoint.

In her latest share, which comprises two pictures, the stunning model could be seen rocking a sexy black bikini, one that enabled her to flaunt her taut stomach and ample cleavage. The skimpy bikini bottoms were adorned with some gold chains which allowed the model to make a style statement.

In the first picture, Niece posed while kneeling down in shallow water, looking away from the camera. She opted for minimal makeup and wore her hair down. In the second picture, she could be seen lying atop her belly and gazing straight into the camera. The model accessorized with a cap and also exposed her pert derriere in the snap, a move that sent temperatures soaring.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Galveston, an island city on the Gulf Coast of Texas. Within less than an hour of going live, the picture has amassed more than 15,000 likes and over 260 comments where fans and followers drooled over the model’s hotness and showered her with numerous compliments.

The picture was a refreshing change for Niece’s fans because she hardly ever posts any outdoor snaps.

“You’re so sexy it should almost be against the law,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“U r the hottest and wittiest of all Instagram Models,” another fan wrote.

While a third commentator, who seems to be a big fan of the model, wrote the following comment to express his feelings.

“WOW! So sexy and beautiful. And those gorgeous eyes. Hope you’re doing good and having a good day. Have fun at the beach and stay safe.”

Apart from the risque snaps, Niece also treated her fans to a video clip in the same outfit, where she could be seen partially submerged in water, walking towards the ocean withe her back turned toward the camera. Within three hours of posting, the snap garnered more than 48,000 likes and over 320 comments.

In the caption, the model joked that the energy drink brand Bang Energy has sponsored the post, but later revealed that she doesn’t have any endorsements and she is broke and tired, which surprised many of her fans.

“If social media hasn’t made you wealthy by now, you definitely need a manager!” One of her followers commented.

“Has Bang Energy contacted you? It seems like they get every pretty girl possible to promote their product,” another fan wrote.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, the 29-year-old model is an ambassador for several apparel brands, including Yandy and Rannka. Apart from being a lingerie model, she is also a cosplay artist.