Michael Jackson’s Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley Reportedly Feared Having Children With The Pop Star

As the public awaits the release of the tell-all book from Michael Jackson’s ex-wife, Lisa Marie Presley, many are looking back to their relationship and what is known about it thus far. Page Six reports that a source close to Presley claims that the book will contain many bombshell revelations, but there are many interesting pieces of information already available about the pair’s unique relationship.

Per The Daily Star, Presley spoke about her fear of having children with the King of Pop during an interview with Oprah in 2010. While she claims that she loved Jackson, she said he told her he would leave her for Debbie Rowe if they didn’t have kids; Jackson later had two children with Rowe.

“There was (pressure to have children) and I did want to, I just wanted to make sure,” she said. “I was looking into the future and I was thinking I don’t ever want to get into a custody battle with him.”

Presley said that she didn’t want to go “head-to-head” with Jackson and wanted to make sure that she was bringing children into a positive environment.

“I know, I’ve had children. I knew bringing children into certain circumstance[s], you have to make sure everything’s safe and secure and okay. I wanted to make sure that he and I were really united. We were going to be up against so much.”

There was speculation that she was pregnant (but they never had a child together). There was talk it was a publicity stunt (but Presley crushed those rumors). One thing’s certain: The pair enjoyed spending time together.https://t.co/2SkwHivSme — Biography.com (@biography) September 3, 2019

Jackson and Presley’s relationship stirred many conspiracies. Per The Inquisitr, one such theory was that the Church of Scientology arranged the pair’s marriage. According to previous Scientologists, the church — known for arranging marriages for the purpose of publicity — used Presley to lure Jackson into the church.

“Stars are heavily recruited, and you can be sure that Michael Jackson was targeted,” said one ex-Scientologist.

Fueling the rumors more is the fact that the Church of Scientology International wished the couple the best after they tied the knot. In addition, Presley’s ex-husband and prominent Scientologist Danny Keough was an official witness of the wedding.

Presley has remained quiet about the sexual abuse allegations against Jackson leveled in the controversial HBO documentary, Leaving Neverland. The film covers the claims of Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who allege that the late pop star sexually abused them as children.

Despite the claims in the movie, Jackson’s supporters aren’t convinced. In a recent documentary, Michael Jackson: Chase the Truth, Jackson’s former bodyguard Matt Fiddes suggests that all of the accusations against the “Smooth Criminal” singer are motivated by money — not truth.