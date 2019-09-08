‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoiler Pic Shows Shauna May Let Ridge Falsely Believe She Slept With Him

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) is out to make trouble. The Las Vegas native has targeted Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and it seems as if she doesn’t mind if she’s breaking up a marriage so that she can get what she wants.

During the week of September 9, The Inquisitr reports that Shauna will set her sights on a new man. It doesn’t seem to faze her that he is married either. Instead, the fact that Ridge is married to Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) may actually spur on her near-adulterous actions.

Ridge and Brooke are going through a rough patch in their marriage. Ridge witnessed how Brooke pushed Thomas off a cliff, and she has not apologized to his son for what she did. In fact, Brooke feels that she was just defending her daughter. Brooke has repeatedly stated that Thomas should pay for hurting Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) by hiding the fact that Beth (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) was still alive.

Ridge and Brooke will have an epic fight about Thomas, according to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers. The dressmaker will leave the house and head straight to the bar, per She Knows Soaps.

SOD Spoiler pic for next week: Shauna and bartender Danny help Ridge to bed #BoldandBeautiful @Iamthorstenkaye @DENISE_RICHARDS pic.twitter.com/bcMn3S83rD — Alexandra (@alexicon123) September 6, 2019

In the meantime, Shauna will pay a visit to Brooke. She wants to make amends with the family for deceiving them the way that she did. However, after her altercation with Ridge, Brooke is in no mood for company. And when she sees the woman who betrayed her family, Brooke will promptly push Shauna out the door.

Obviously, Shauna will feel insulted. She will also make her way to the bar where she will spot Ridge. She will be glad to see the dressmaker because he recently bailed her daughter, Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden), out of jail. Shauna wants to thank Ridge for the kindness that he showed Flo. When she saddles up right next to Ridge, she will soon realize that he is very drunk.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that an idea will soon develop as she realizes that Ridge can barely reason. She asks Danny (Keith Carlos) for help in getting him into her bed. When Ridge wakes up the following morning next to a chipper Shauna, he may think that they slept together.

But The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers pic indicates that Ridge was so drunk that there was no way that anything could have happened between them. He could not even make it onto the bed by himself because he was already heavily intoxicated. Perhaps Shauna will let him believe that they slept together so that she can spite Brooke who treated her so badly. Besides, Ridge is loaded and Shauna likes her men rich.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.