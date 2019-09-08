Halle Berry’s Topless Photo Drives Instagram Wild, Fans Begging For More

Halle Berry has her Instagram fans gripped. The 53-year-old is known for defying her age, with an update made to the actress’ Instagram account today appearing to be proof of just how this Oscar winner keeps her body in tiptop shape. Halle took to the platform earlier with a sun-drenched, sporty, and active snap that ticked boxes galore for fitness, but it likewise saw the Catwoman star ditch clothing on her upper half.

The photo showed Halle from a distance. The star was working her way up a brick flight of steps surrounded by green foliage and distant buildings at the top. With blue skies and plenty of sunshine, the setting had a carefree feel, although this was fully accentuated by Halle appearing to run up the steps without a care in the world. Fans saw the actress shot from behind and wearing nothing but a pair of blue jeans.

A powerful caption from Halle made a reference to the “steps,” taking them into a metaphorical realm: Halle was delivering a motivational message for her followers, with a hashtag mentioning “self-care” used to acknowledge the last day of the weekend.

Halle seems to have driven her fans crazy. While the 20,000+ likes clocked in just one hour seemed to indicate that her followers adored the post, the comments left saw fans begging for more.

“Can we see you coming down the steps please,” a fan wrote with flame emoji placed before and after the words.

“What no pictures coming down the steps,” another asked.

“I’d like to see you climbing down” seemed to echo the sentiment.

Of course, comments weren’t exclusive to pushing the actress for a full-frontal photo. Fans seemed moved, inspired, and motivated by the star’s words, with many stating that Halle’s motivational updates mean a lot to them. The star was also praised for looking so great – if anyone is flying the flag for age-defying looks in the acting world, it’s this super-fit star.

Loading...

Halle regularly updates her social media with zen-like or self-love posts. A sweaty workout will be shared, but Halle’s feed seems to deliver the sense of peace that she is so loved for. That said, the star’s Instagram account does serve to promote her career, with recent updates seeing Halle mention her role in John Wick 3.

Halle has 5.5 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by celebrities including rapper Nicki Minaj, reality show judge Gabrielle Union, plus actress Priyanka Chopra. Fans wishing to see more of Halle should follow her Instagram.