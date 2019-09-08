Larsa Pippen Rocks A Skintight Pink Pant Set While Instagram Goes Crazy About Her Feet

Perky Larsa Pippen seems to like the color pink. In fact, she rocked an appealing pink number on Sept. 5, according to The Inquisitr. Then, just three days later, she was in the came color again.

While Thursday’s pantsuit was cleavage-baring, Sunday’s version featured a strategic cutout that revealed the former TheReal Housewives of Miami cast member’s rock hard abs.

Like she did last week, Larsa shared her fresh look with her 1.8 million Instagram followers. This time, though, she posed atop a kitchen island while holding a glass of wine, putting her perfect pink manicure on display as she did so. She paired the outfit with a pair of barely-there stilettos that were held on by extra-wide, see-through plastic straps.

The former Housewife wore her luscious locks down, with her hair draped over her shoulder that was farthest from the camera. Her long hair, parted down the middle, was set in loose waves and seemed to take on a honey blond color.

In the snap, her face looked fresh, with nude lips and groomed, dark brown eyebrows. She rocked the perfect amount of bronzer and the ideal amount of black eyeliner to cause her dark eyes to pop.

“Now this is a feast in the kitchen,” remarked one impressed follower.

“Roses and Rose all Day,” commented another fan who apparently appreciates a lovely bloom and a fine glass of red wine.

“This outfit is everything,” stated a third follower, who was talking about the pink pant set that Larsa credited to designer Pretty Little Thing.

“How will you manage to take it off? Isn’t it the really sticky to your skin type of fabric,” asked a fourth curious follower, who was apparently wondering how Larsa would eventually escape the Lurex outfit.

That being said, Larsa seemed to enjoy a certain glow, possibly thanks to the fact that the former wife of Scotty Pippen spent time worshipping the sun as the summer comes to a close. In fact, some commenters noticed that a certain part of her body had seemingly transformed more than the rest.

“Why are your feet 10 shades darker than the rest of you?” asked one curious person.

“Obviously a spray tan love,” presumed another commenter, who may not realize that Larsa lives in both Los Angeles and Miami, both cities in which the sun almost always shines.

In Thursday’s upload, Larsa “seemed to be headed somewhere” even though “that destination was not shared with her social media fans.” Her pink ensemble was also by Pretty Little Thing, which the popular celebrity captioned as the “leave a little sparkle wherever you go outfit.”

Today’s look seemed to have her staying in the kitchen. The gorgeous lady appeared to be right at home as she modeled and sipped wine to her heart’s content.