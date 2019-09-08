Larsa Pippen Rocks A Skintight Pink Pant Set While Instagram Goes Crazy About Her Feet

Perky Larsa Pippen seems to like the color pink. In fact, she rocked an appealing pink number on September 5, according to The Inquisitr. Then, just three days later, she was in the pink again.

Thursday’s pantsuit was cleavage-baring whereas Sunday’s version featured a strategic cutout that revealed the former Real Housewives of Miami cast member’s rock hard abs.

Like she did last week, Larsa shared her fresh look with her 1.8 million Instagram followers. This time, though, she posed atop a kitchen island while holding a glass of wine and while putting her perfect pink manicure in evidence as she did so. As for the reality star’s feet, they were firmly planted in a pair of barely-there stilettos held on by extra-wide, see-through plastic straps.

Like she did last week, this highly engaging personality wore her luscious locks down. Her long hair, parted down the middle, took on a honey blond color in a hairstyle that was slightly wavy. A hunk of strands luxuriously hitting below Larsa’s ample bosom.

In the snap, her face looked fresh, with nude lips and groomed, dark brown eyebrows. She rocked the perfect amount of bronzer and the ideal amount of black eyeliner to cause her dark eyes to pop.

“Now this is a feast in the kitchen,” remarked one impressed follower.

“Roses and Rose all Day,” commented another fan who apparently appreciates a lovely bloom and a fine glass of red wine.

“This outfit is everything,” stated one more follower, who was talking about the pink pant set that Larsa credited to designer Pretty Little Thing.

“How will you manage to take it off? Isn’t it the really sticky to your skin type of fabric,” asked yet another curious fan who was wondering how Larsa will eventually escape the Lurex outfit when she is done wearing the skintight, faux leather ensemble.

That being said, Larsa seemed to enjoy a certain glow, possibly thanks to the fact that the former wife of Scotty Pippen spent time worshipping the sun as the summer comes to a close. In fact, some pundits apparently felt that a certain part of her body had transformed more than the rest.

“Why are your feet 10 shades darker than the rest of you?” asked one curious person.

“Obviously a spray tan love,” presumed another commenter, who may not realize that Larsa lives in both Los Angeles and Miami, both cities in which the sun almost always shines.

Meanwhile, Larsa’s ensemble on Thursday was also by Pretty Little Thing. When the popular celebrity rocked that number she called what she was wearing the “leave a little sparkle wherever you go outfit.”

In that upload, Larsa Pippen “seemed to be headed somewhere” even though “that destination was not shared with her social media fans.”

However, today’s look seemed to have her staying in the kitchen. The gorgeous lady seemed to be right at home in the place where food is prepared as she modeled and sipped to her heart’s content.