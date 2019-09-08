Tulsi Gabbard Opposes Impeaching Donald Trump, Says It Will ‘Tear Our Country Apart’

Although a recent Monmouth University poll suggests that most Americans don’t support Donald Trump’s impeachment, Rep. John Yarmuth said in an interview with Politico that Jerry Nadler, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, is moving forward with articles of impeachment. According to Yarmuth, articles of impeachment will likely be drafted in the fall.

During an appearance on Greta Van Susteren’s new show, Full Court Press, The Hill reports that Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard addressed the possibility of impeaching Trump. Although Gabbard has been critical of Trump in the past — particularly his administration’s relationship with Saudi Arabia — she claims that impeachment would be a bad move for the country.

“I don’t [support impeachment,]. You know, I think it’s important for us to think about what is in the best interest of the country and the American people, and continuing to pursue impeachment is something that I think will only further to tear our country apart.”

She added that Trump must me removed from office but stressed that voters should be the ones to do so.

Gabbard isn’t the only one opposed to or hesitant about impeachment. The Hill reported that fellow Democratic candidate Andrew Yang echoed Gabbard and said impeachment should be put in the hands of voters.

“My focus is on beating Donald Trump at the ballot box and solving the problems that got him elected in the first place,” he said.

While Marianne Williamson said that impeachment is justified, she highlighted that the Republican-controlled Senate likely wouldn’t remove Trump and said that proceedings should be left up to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is currently opposed to the process.

The majority of Democratic presidential primary candidates support impeachment, including Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Kamala Harris.

Tulsi Gabbard: Impeaching President Trump would only "tear our country apart" https://t.co/VHPUthHYEp pic.twitter.com/uiROScpNx9 — The Hill (@thehill) September 7, 2019

Per USA Herald, the majority of House Democrats disagree with Gabbard and favor impeachment, although it’s unclear how these Democrats feel about Mike Pence being the next president.

RealClearPolitics reports that Gabbard is currently in ninth place in the polls with 1.7 percent. She did not meet the requirements for the Sept. 12 debate but still has time to make the cut for the October debates. Per Vox, the 38-year-old criticized the Democratic National Convention (DNC) for its lack of transparency — a complaint that has been voiced by other candidates as well — and suggested that she might have been singled out.