Queen Elizabeth’s Granddaughter Zara Tindall Takes A Fall At Burghley Horse Trials

The Burghley Horse Trials seem cursed for Queen Elizabeth’s oldest granddaughter, Zara Phillips Tindall as she took a tumble on her return to the equestrian event.

Express revealed that the 38-year-old daughter of Princess Anne and mother of two fell off her horse, Class Affair at the show jumping event. This is Tindall’s first time back since 2017 when she also fell while on another mount, High Kingdom, forcing her to withdraw from the event.

On hand to watch were her husband, Mike Tindall, her mom, Princess Anne and their daughters, Mia and Lena.

The equestrian was hoping to improve on her 2003 debut when she finished second on her horse Toytown, but she has yet to top that high mark. But Tindall has had other successes on horseback as she won a silver medal in the 2012 Summer Olympics for Great Britain.

As of Sunday morning, the royal was in 11th place, and was still being cheered on by her family.

Back in May, at the Houghton Horse Trials in Norfolk, Tindall fell off her mount and observers feared she had been injured as she winced when she hit the ground, reports The Inquisitr. Ultimately, Tindall shook it off and returned to the hunter-jumper competition.

Ouch! Zara takes a tumble as she falls off her horse at Burghley Trials https://t.co/zK77V7OX89 — Kelly Mathews (@allthingsregal) September 7, 2019

Zara Tindall comes from a long line of riders, as her mother, Princess Anne also competed in the Olympics, and her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth still rides in her nineties. She also married into an athletic family as Tindall is the wife of former England Rugby union star Mike Tindall, is a show jumper, a dressage rider, and also competes in hunter-jumper contests.

Loading...

Zara and Mike Tindall are particularly close to her first cousin, Prince Harry, who is the godfather of their youngest daughter, Lena. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle attended Lena’s christening ahead of the birth of their own baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Queen Elizabeth also attended the christening, which was a low-key affair, according to local observers.

“There were between seven and ten police cars discreetly parked in a farmyard on the edge of the village, and we saw a few bobbies dotted around the village. But considering the number of royals in attendance, it was a surprisingly low-key event.”

Princess Anne, baby Lena’s grandmother also attended, but Prince William, Kate Middleton and the Cambridge children missed the event, which was held at St. Nicholas Church in Cherington, Gloucestershire, two hours northwest of London.