Aussie Model Madi Edwards Rocks Tiny White Bikini In Racy New Instagram Photo

Madi Edwards knows how to get her followers attention on social media.

As those who follow the Australian-born stunner on Instagram know, Madi Edwards loves to show off her killer figure in a wide-variety of NSFW outfits ranging from bikinis to crop tops to lingerie and countless other sexy ensembles. In the most recent photo that was shared for her legion of followers, Edwards stuns in another killer outfit, this time another bikini.

In the gorgeous new post, Edwards tags herself at Burleigh Beach.. The bombshell mentions that she is happy that winter is over in Australia as she strikes a sexy pose. In the photo, Madi stands front and center at the beach while posing in the sand with a huge body of water just in front of her. In the snapshot, she looks down toward the ground, wearing her long, blond dyed locks down and straight.

Madi’s stunning figure is on full-display in the photo as she poses in one of the tiniest bikinis that she has ever worn. On the top, the bombshell spills out of the tiny triangle top that barely covers her chest. Madi’s washboard abs are also on display in the image as well as her toned and tanned stems as she completes the look with a pair of matching, white bottoms.

The post has only been live on the social media star’s account for a short time but it’s earning her a ton of attention from her 688,000 fans already, racking up over 19,000 likes in addition to 130-plus comments. While many fans commented on the post to let Madi know that her body looks amazing, countless others asked where she got her swimsuit. A few other fans had no words for the snapshot and commented with emoji instead.

“Must be hard to get up in the morning and be that beautiful, I’m kidding, your are a knock out!!,” one fan commented on the post with a series of red heart emoji.

“Give me that body,” another commented with a few flame emoji attached to the end.

“Is that a six pack I see,” one more asked.

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Edwards showed off her killer figure in another NSFW outfit. In the snapshot, Edwards stood front and center in what appeared to be a room in her home. Her killer body was on full display while clad in a nude-colored crop top showcased her taut tummy. On the bottom, the model donned a pair of tight, black pants that flared out toward the floor.

She completed the look with a pair of white sandals and a little black purse on her shoulder and the post garnered over 6,000 likes.