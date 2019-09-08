Buxom Ukrainian Model Leanna Bartlett Goes Braless & Spills Out Of Strappy Top

Buxom Ukrainian model Leanna Bartlett smolders on her latest Instagram share, proving that she doesn’t need to be half-naked to turn the heat up.

Leanna has posted hundreds of sexy photos on her social media pages. The blonde bombshell has never been shy about showing off her voluptuous curves, and she is also no stranger to nudity.

However, in her latest Instagram share, Leanna has kept on the majority of her clothes. The Ukrainian native wore a dark corset-type crop top which tied just beneath her bountiful breasts. Leanna chose to let her cleavage spill from her top, or perhaps there just wasn’t enough room in the skintight piece of clothing. Leanna also made the decision not to wear a bra with this particular outfit.

The former psychology student paired the skimpy top with its matching miniskirt. The mid-thigh bottom piece fits snugly around her thighs and backside, and exposed a generous amount of her legs. The skirt also had a crisscross drawstring detail at its hemline.

The Instagram model usually draws attention to her cleavage and booty, but this time around, fans certainly noticed her tiny waist and toned legs. Leanna has washboard abs and legs that go on for days. It’s no secret why she has been such a successful social media influencer for such a long period of time.

Leanna wore her hair in a half-ponytail with sideswept bangs. She cocked her head to one side and allowed her blonde tresses to cascade down her shoulder. The bombshell glammed up her look with a defined brow, mascara on her lashes, and a bold lip. She looked every bit the seductress in her barely-there ensemble.

The sultry snap was an instant hit among her legion of fans. Leanna Bartlett is one of the top social media influencers who commands a following of 3.3 million people. This particular photo soon racked up more than 26,000 likes with many of her fans posting a comment on the pic.

“Your beauty and hotness is just killing me,” said one fan. While another quipped, “This dress looks awesome on you.”

According to her website, Leanna Bartlett, she is currently working on her own swimsuit line. She has a unique view of her career as an influencer and Instagram model.