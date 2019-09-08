Watch Finland Vs. Italy Stream Live: UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Start Time, Preview, Group J Match

In a battle for the top of the table in Group J of the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers, Finland will try to snap Italy's perfect run so far.

Italy are one of just three teams in the 2020 UEFA Euro qualifiers to have played five matches and won them all, according to UEFA.com, and they have a chance to hit 6-0 Sunday. But they face their biggest threat so far when they travel to Finland to take on the team that sits just three points off of Italy’s pace in 2nd place in Group J. Though Italy took the home fixture 2-0 back in March, manager Markku Kanerva has led his team to four consecutive wins since that defeat, without conceding a single goal, a streak they hope to continue in the game that will stream live from Finland.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Finland vs. Italy UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Group J clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:45 p.m. Eastern European Summer Time at the 17,000-seat Tampere Stadium in Tampere, Republic of Finland on Sunday, September 8. In Italy, the livestream will begin at 8:45 p.m. Central European Summer Time.

In the United Kingdom, the game will stream online starting at 7:45 p.m. British Summer Time. And in the United States, kickoff will take place at 2:45 p.n. EDT, 11:45 a.m. PDT. In India, the livestream gets underway starting at 12:15 a.m. on Monday morning, India Standard Time, September 9.

Italy has suffered a rash of injuries, however, forcing boss Roberto Mancini to give four players, Pierluigi Gollini, Alex Meret, Luca Pellegrini, and Sandro Tonali, their international debuts on Sunday, per 90Min.com. Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini is the most notable injury scratch for Italy.

If Finland are to pull off the upset, they will need to rely on the leg of forward Teemu Pukki, who has scored four of his nation’s seven goals so far, in addition to tallying five times in his first four games for English Premier league side Norwich City, per Soccerway.

If they can take any points from Italy, Finland remain in a solid position to secure their first-ever qualification for the European Championships group stage, but in 13 matches dating back to 1939, Finland have managed a draw only one time, per 11v11. Finland has lost eight matches in a row to Italy, though only two of those at home, since 1977.

Finland’s Teemu Pukki has scored four of his country’s seven goals in the Euro qualifiers. Valerio Pennicino / Getty Images

In many Middle Eastern countries, BeIn Sports Connect will be the main streaming source, while across large segments of Africa, SuperSport will carry the game online. Fans in India can watch a livestream via Sony Liv for the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier. For a full list of further livestream sources for Finland vs. Italy in other countries around the world, visit Live Soccer TV.