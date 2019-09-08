Kim Kardashian And Winnie Harlow Pose In Tighter-Than-Skin Outfits In New Pic

Kim Kardashian West recently took to her Instagram page and stunned her fans with a sultry picture, one where she was featured wearing a tighter-than-skin black outfit with a sheer finish. The reality TV star posed next to Victoria’s Secret model Winnie Harlow, who is also seen in a similar, see-through outfit.

In the picture, the two stunners could be seen lying on sand, wearing their raven-colored tresses in high ponytails. Both the stars wore a full face of makeup, comprised of shimmery brown shades. According to the caption, the picture was captured to promote Kim’s new jewel tones makeup palette which Winnie will be launching on September 13.

Within 20 minutes of going live, the picture racked up more than 219,000 likes and close to 1,000 comments where fans and followers appreciated both ladies for their stunning looks. Other fans drooled over the display of skin and showered the two beauties with numerous compliments.

“You’re so beautiful and lovely — both of you! Love you so much,” one of Kim’s fans commented on the picture.

“Kim, you are the most beautiful woman on this planet. I love all of your pics. Keep posting,” another fan wrote.

While a third fan pointed out that both Kim and Winnie look kind of similar in the snap, adding that both of them are gorgeous.

As Kim had previously shared the same picture on KKW Beauty’s official Instagram page, she decided to remove the picture from her IG account within an hour of posting.

As The Inquisitr earlier reported, Kim had shared another picture from the same photoshoot before where the two stunning models struck a different pose. In the caption, Kim wrote that she admires and respects Winnie a lot, adding that she is the “definition of a true beauty.”

According to an article by Elle, back in June, Kim Kardashian hinted that she would possibly be entering into a makeup collaboration with Winnie Harlow, and fans had been eagerly waiting since then.

Loading...

Apart from the risque photographs, Kim also shared a series of Instagram stories. In one of the snaps, Kim could be seen flaunting her figure in a nude-colored sculpting bodysuit from her very own collection, SKIMS. In the picture caption, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote that her solutionwear line will be launching on September 10.

She also posted a video of herself on SKIMS’ official Instagram page where she could be seen wearing the same bodysuit. The hottie flaunted an ample amount of cleavage in the video, which sent temperatures through the roof.

Within less than a day of posting, the video has garnered more than 50,000 likes and about 200 comments where fans drooled over Kim’s hotness. A lot of fans also thanked Kim for launching the shapewear line for plus-size women, too.