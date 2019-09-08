Julianne Hough Shows Off Backside & Toned Stems In NSFW White Swimsuit

Julianne Hough’s latest series of Instagram photos are setting fire to social media.

Over the past few weeks, the America’s Got Talent judge has been showing off her gorgeous figure to fans in a wide variety of photos, ranging from swimsuits to sexy outfits from her hit NBC show. Recently, Hough has been promoting her Kinrgy teacher training week and just about every single video and photo is earning her rave reviews from fans. In the most recent share, Hough posted a series of pool photos that has grabbed social media’s attention.

In the series of images, Julianne looks like she’s having a blast as she stands on the ledge of a hot tub and jumps into a pool. In one of the photos in the deck, the bombshell shows off her pert derrière while clad in a skintight white swimsuit. In the images, the former Dancing With the Stars pro also has her toned legs and back on display for the camera. She looks nothing short of stunning.

For the photo ops, Julianne wore her long, blond locks down and slicked back. She also appeared to opt for a makeup-free face. Since the cute post went live on her account, it’s earned the blond-haired beauty a ton of attention, with over 58,000 likes in addition to 140-plus comments. Some fans commented on Julianne’s killer figure and told her she looks amazing. A few others had no words and simply commented with flame and heart emoji instead.

“You’re the cutest and so beautiful!!” one fan commented on the photo.

“Your smile is so gorgeous and bright. Your personality is a gift to this world,” another Instagram fan raved.

“What a gorgeous woman, one of the great beauties of all the famous women out there. Especially with your fun loving attitude,” a third fan chimed in.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr wrote about another gorgeous photo that Julianne shared from a Kinrgy event. In the beautiful snapshot, the model looked over her shoulder, playfully winking at the camera. She held a cocktail in one hand and wore her short, blond tresses down and styled for the image. The beauty also wore a face full of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, lipgloss, and highlighter. Once again, her body was on display in a curve-hugging white gown.

That post garnered the 31-year-old a ton of attention with over 145,000 likes and 300 comments.