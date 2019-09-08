Viki Odintcova Shows Underboob In Tiny White Swimsuit

Viki Odintcova shared a new Instagram photo several days ago, showing the beauty enjoying a tropical paradise. It was geotagged in Saint-Tropez.

In the shot, the model was spotted standing in a pool. The water reached right above her knees, but the water was clear enough that her shins were visible in the shot as well. In the image, she wore a revealing white swimsuit. The cut of the one-piece left much of her chest exposed, including her side- and underboob, which was on full display.

Viki placed her hands by her ears, seemingly tucking the wet strands of her hair out of her face. She was also soaking wet. Apparently, this photo was taken after she had already enjoyed a dip in the pool.

The model kept her accessories simple, sporting only one bracelet on her left wrist and large drop earrings. The earrings were turquoise and shaped like teardrops.

Behind Viki, you could see the ocean.

Viki’s fans raved about her good looks in the comments section, with plenty of confusion among people about her chest size. Many fans seemed to think that her chest looked bigger than usual.

“It says photoshopped in caption,” said a fan, however, there is actually no such reference in the captions.

“From side it seems has gotten bigger. What ever that is shes [fire] as always,” noted another fan, using the fire emoji.

“New portion of silicon,” suggested a third follower.

There seemed to be multiple people who assumed Viki had plastic surgery.

“You were perfect. this is too much. please don’t become plastic,” asked a fan.

At the same time, there were plenty of followers who didn’t seem to notice Viki’s supposedly different looks.

“Can’t wait for more pics,” said a commenter.

“Beautiful beyond description,” said a second fan.

Viki’s followers kept the compliments coming.

“Wow, what beauty you are every day and every picture sweeter than the kiss you are very beautiful and wonderful beauty,” gushed a fan.

“Orderd same bikini [sic] yesterday, d*mn I have a good taste. Looks amazing on you,” said a second follower.

This photo wasn’t the only swimsuit pic Viki shared today, either. She also posted a photo of herself in a bright red bodysuit, posing in front of a glass window. The bodysuit had a thong cut and posed with her right shoulder facing the camera, which allowed her to show her shapely rear to her followers.

This photo has received over 80,000 likes so far.