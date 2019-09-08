Sara Underwood Falls Out Of Bikini & Bares Her Booty In Beach Snaps

Sara Underwood isn’t quite ready to say goodbye to summer. The nature lover updated her Instagram account on Sunday with a couple of photos that show her soaking up the sun in a tiny bikini.

In the sexy double post, Underwood was on a sun-drenched beach. She wore a tie-dyed bikini with a bandeau-style top and thong bottoms. She also donned a yellow baseball cap turned backward on her head for a sporty look. She wore a full face of makeup and her hair hung down in loose waves.

The first snap showed Underwood posing on her side as the waves rolled in. She leaned on her hands with her fingers in the wet sand. The small bikini top was hardly enough to cover her voluptuous chest, showing off plenty of the beauty’s cleavage as well as her flat abs. With one knee bent, she looked off to the side and smiled as the sun glowed on her skin.

In the second photo, Underwood was not alone. She was joined in the photo by a dog, who was in the middle of running after a stick that Underwood had just thrown. The camera captured Underwood in action as she let go off the stick. As her back was fully to the camera, her round booty, shapely back, and toned legs were all on display.

In the post’s caption, Underwood said summer wasn’t over yet, pointing out that she still had tan lines.

Fans were thrilled with the photos. The post garnered over 62,000 likes and more than 300 comments within an hour of her sharing it. Some fans were slightly distracted with the stick she threw because it looked a lot like a pair pruning sheers, but most followers were more focused on Underwood’s body.

One admirer told Underwood she looked stunning, while another fan told her she was a “total babe.”

“Dear lord I think I just had heart failure!” a third fan joked.

“Looking good girl from both angles,” wrote a fourth follower.

Underwood has spent the summer delighting her followers with amazing photos that not only show off her fabulous body but some incredible locations.

The beauty has also spent a good amount of time this year building tiny cabins with her boyfriend Jacob Witzling. Underwood has shared many photos of one of the small off-grid homes they have built and lived in, and it is just about as cute as she is.

Fans wanting to see more of Underwood can follow her Instagram account.