Jacob Roloff Marries Isabel Rock, Former ‘LPBW’ Star Ties The Knot At Family Farm & First Images Emerge

The Little People, Big World family gathered for a big event on Saturday, but this one wasn’t filmed by TLC cameras for the show. Jacob Roloff, the youngest of the family siblings, got married to Isabel Rock, and it looks like they had a fabulous wedding reception.

Neither Jacob or Isabel have shared any wedding photos via their Instagram accounts as of yet. Luckily, quite a few of the other Roloff family members have posted tidbits via their Instagram stories.

Audrey, Jacob’s sister-in-law who is married to older brother Jeremy, shared a handful of fun shots from the reception via her Instagram stories. Her daughter Ember wore an adorable burgundy dress and was barefoot was she helped introduce the newlyweds alongside her cousin Jackson.

Tori, Jacob’s other sister-in-law who is married to Jeremy’s twin brother Zach, shared a few glimpses into the fun event via her Instagram stories, too. Jackson looked adorable dressed in khaki pants, a crisp white shirt, a blue blazer, a bowtie, and sneakers for his role in the Roloff-Rock wedding.

There was a dance at the family barn with everybody taking a spin in various combinations. Audrey’s posts showed Ember dancing with grandma Amy as well as Izzy and Jacob, and various shots showed both Jeremy and Amy giving speeches at various points.

Jacob and Izzy’s infamous Volkswagen Westfalia camper van Ruby was at the wedding reception, set up as a fun backdrop for family photos. Jackson managed to rally long into the evening, licking the frosting off of a wedding cupcake, and it looks like everybody gathered for a bonfire toward the end of the reception.

Earlier in the week, Amy shared a couple of photos via her Instagram page showing some of the ladies preparing for the reception. Sister Molly was there and the group sipped wine as they finalized details for the weekend gathering.

Jacob’s dad Matt shared earlier in the week via his Instagram page that the bride and groom actually were having the wedding itself at the beach, with the reception happening at the Roloff farm. It seems that the beach is a favorite spot of Jacob and Isabel’s, so they wanted to exchange vows there and then celebrate back at the familiar farm.

This has been a big year for the Little People, Big World family. Tori and Zach are expecting their second child, a baby girl, this fall and The Inquisitr recently detailed that Aubrey and Jeremy are expecting a baby boy this winter.

Little People, Big World viewers will not see Jacob Roloff and Isabel Rock’s wedding on the show like they did with both Jeremy and Zach’s weddings. Despite that, it seems likely that additional photos will make it to Instagram in the days ahead and it’s clear that the LPBW crew had a fabulous time.