Danielle Herrington Pops Out Of Mega Low-Cut Dress

Danielle Herrington shared two new photos in an Instagram update today. The photos were taken at the Harper’s Bazaar “Icons” event.

The model rocked a mega low-cut dress, which was sparkly and flirty at the same time. It had an off-the-shoulder cut with small sleeves that hugged her arms, along with a loose neckline that left her chest exposed. The dress was multi-colored and featured dazzling metallics in pink, blue, and gold.

The ensemble hugged Danielle’s curves in all the right places, falling down to her feet.

In the first photo of the set, Danielle stood in front of a black backdrop with the event name written in white lettering. She appeared to cross her left leg in front of her right, and held a small, gold clutch in her left hand.

Danielle kept things simple in the jewelry department, opting to go without a necklace. She did, however, rock stud earrings. She also chose to go without bracelets or rings for a streamlined look.

She wore her hair down in loose waves parted slightly to the right. Her makeup included deep, pink lipstick and silver eyeshadow.

The second photo from the set showed Danielle mingling with others at the event. This time, the flash illuminated her completely, and revealed her seemingly flawless skin. She smiled slightly for the shot, as her glossy lipstick popped.

For adoring fans, Danielle’s relationship status might be a point of interest. At this time, it does not look like she’s in a known relationship.

However, Danielle previously opened up to Ask Men about her dating preferences, and revealed the sort of qualities she looks for in men.

“I appreciate handwritten love notes. Like calling, this seems to have become nonexistent these days, but they’re so personal and are a special opportunity to really show your significant other what you love about them,” explained Danielle.

And for those who thought that Danielle is all about the glitz and glamour, think again.

“I think a lot of men don’t realize that gifts don’t have to be expensive; I find them so much more meaningful when I know that someone has put a lot of thought into them. And whenever I get a handwritten note, I feel like I’m in a classic romantic movie, which is always fun,” she said.