‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Kate Bock Flaunts Fit Physique In Sexy Bra & Leggings

Is there anything that Kate Bock doesn’t look amazing in?

As her fans know, the blond bombshell is wildly popular on social media and she’s earned a huge following on Instagram. This following is thanks in part to her modeling photos, but also due to the fact that she’s dating NBA star Kevin Love. The model is also no stranger to showing off her picture-perfect figure to fans in a number of NSFW outfits, which doesn’t hurt her in gaining followers. She also posts her fair share of photos with her famous boyfriend. In her most recent Instagram share, Bock sizzles in some sexy workout gear.

In the first photo of the series of three, Kate stands front and center in the middle of two pals. The Sports Illustrated model looks absolutely stunning in a tiny salmon colored crop top that showcases her toned and tanned abs. On the bottom, Bock dons a matching pair of leggings that showcase her toned legs. Though she’s ready to get her sweat on, she still looks beautiful while wearing her long, blond locks down and slightly waved, with just a hint of makeup. On either side of her stand two pals who look just as beautiful and are wearing similar outfits.

In the second photo in the deck, Bock poses with her friend once again in almost the same outfit. This new pose highlights the dark pink stripe down the side of the legging legs. The third post in the set is a video showing Kate doing some exercise moves. The last is a video shoutout to “SI Swimsuit” from Kate and her fellow Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model.

In just a short time of the post going live, it’s garnered a ton of attention from fans with over 6,000 likes and 50-plus comments.

Some followers commented on the post to let Bock know that she looks amazing while countless others gushed over her killer figure. A few other fans had no words for the set of jaw-dropping posts and opted to comment with emoji instead.

“Wow amazing 3 beautiful sexy love kisss big hug baby 3,” one follower commented.

“Emily, Kate and Robin what a very beautiful picture,” another chimed in.

“You are such a beautiful woman Kate,” a third fan wrote.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Kate showed off her insane body once again, but this time it was at a Sports Illustrated event. In the shot, the model donned a plain white t-shirt that was tucked into her black sequined miniskirt, once again displaying her amazing body for social media.

Fans can keep up with Kate by giving her a follow on Instagram.