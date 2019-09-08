‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers Video: Steffy Blasts Flo, ‘I Hope You Rot In Prison!’

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows that there will be some nail-biting scenes during the week of Sept. 9. While it appears as if Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) may want to reignite their flame, it seems like Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will reach an impasse. And when Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) visits Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) in jail, she will give her a piece of her mind.

Wyatt & Sally Turn The Heat Up

B&B fans will see a bit of the old “Wally” this week. Sally will tease Wyatt and tell him, “I could watch you all day.”

“We can kick this up a notch,” Wyatt replies. It appears as if Sally has already forgiven Wyatt for dumping her for Flo. The two will share a passionate kiss and it seems as if they are about to take their relationship to the next level. But is Wyatt really over Flo?

Steffy Forrester Lambastes Flo Fulton

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Steffy will visit Flo in prison. This will be the first time that she sees Flo since Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) reclaimed their biological daughter from her. Steffy will be seething.

“You destroy families.”

She will also tell Flo, “I hope you rot in prison. It’s exactly what you deserve.” For once, it seems as if Flo has nothing to say. She can blame no one but herself for hurting Steffy the way she did. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Flo will ask Steffy to forgive her. But Steffy will tell her that she will never be able to let go of what she did to her.

Ridge Chooses Thomas & Brooke Is Furious

Ridge and Brooke will have an epic showdown over Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Ridge is still defending Thomas despite the fact that he knows that his son did so much wrong.

“My main priority is my son. He made a mistake,” Ridge tells Brooke.

“Thomas doesn’t need protection. He needs to pay,” Brooke retorts. Brooke and Ridge will have a hellish fight which will culminate with Ridge leaving. Ridge wants Brooke to forgive Thomas, but she cannot forget what he did to her daughter Hope and her granddaughter.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.